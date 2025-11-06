Pictor Labs Expands AI Pathology Portfolio with Launch of ClearStain™ for Digital Sequencing Workflows

New virtual staining solution enhances molecular diagnostics performance, preserves tissue, and accelerates turnaround times

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pictor Labs, a leader in AI-powered virtual staining and digital pathology innovation, today announced the launch of ClearStain™, its latest advancement designed to revolutionize molecular diagnostic workflows. Building on the success of its DeepStain™ and ReStain technologies, ClearStain™ delivers a clear advantage for sequencing by enabling pathologists to visualize and annotate the exact tissue being selected for molecular testing directly from unstained slides. Pathologists compared tissues and tumors visualized with ClearStain™ to traditional chemically stained slides and found them visually comparable in 99-100% of regions reviewed.

ClearStain™ will debut at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2025 Annual Meeting, taking place November 5–9 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. Attendees can visit Booth [309] to experience how Pictor Labs' virtual staining technology is shaping the future of precision medicine and digital pathology.

ClearStain™: A Clear Advantage for Molecular Testing

ClearStain™ redefines the molecular diagnostics workflow by generating AI-powered virtual H&E images directly from unstained slides. This enables real-time visualization, annotation, and quality control of the exact tissue being identified for testing with no adjacent slides, no lost tissue. What you see is what you sequence.

In place of chemical H&E staining, ClearStain™ can preserve tissue for additional downstream assays, improve tumor purity, and lower sequencing failure rates.

"With ClearStain™, cases that would have failed sequencing in the past can be rescued," said Megan Rothney, Vice President, Product at Pictor Labs. "ClearStain optimizes the sequencing workflow to minimize failures, improve accuracy, and reduce turnaround time. ClearStain is critical for both patients and pathologists. Pathologists can now guide molecular testing with complete confidence, on the same tissue, in real time, and giving molecular data to patients who might not have received it before."

Addressing the Rapidly Growing Digital Pathology Market

The global shift toward AI-assisted tissue analysis has created demand for interoperable solutions that connect histology and molecular data. ClearStain™ directly addresses this need bridging the gap between pathology and precision diagnostics with standardized, reproducible imaging outputs that integrate seamlessly into digital pathology workflows.

ClearStain™ positions Pictor Labs as a key enabler of the digital sequencing ecosystem, extending its virtual staining leadership from tissue analysis to molecular diagnostics.

Building on DeepStain™ and ReStain Innovations

ClearStain™ joins DeepStain™ and ReStain, Pictor Labs' high-fidelity virtual staining solutions that enables researchers to generate multiple stains from a single sample. Together, these technologies establish Pictor Labs as the industry leader in AI-driven virtual histology accelerating discovery, preserving samples, and improving the efficiency of cancer research and diagnostics.

"We're laying the groundwork for precision pathology where every stain, every pixel, and every decision is informed by data," said Rothney. "ClearStain takes that mission even further, connecting digital pathology with molecular diagnostics."

About Pictor Labs

Pictor Labs is the virtual staining company enabling digital pathology adoption worldwide. Using proprietary AI-powered imaging technology, Pictor Labs delivers diagnostic-quality virtual stains in minutes while preserving tissue for downstream analysis. Its DeepStain™, ReStain, and ClearStain™ solutions are setting new standards for speed, reproducibility, and scalability in both research and digital pathology. For more information, visit pictorlabs.ai

