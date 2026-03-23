Pictor Labs Introduces On-Prem Deployment for Virtual Stains at USCAP 2026

AI-Powered Virtual Staining Can Now Run Directly Within Pathology Labs

First-to-market, production-ready On-Prem deployment system enables secure, high-speed virtual staining without transmitting data to external cloud infrastructure

Visit Pictor Labs at Booth #749 for a hands-on demonstration

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pictor Labs, the virtual staining company, enabling digital pathology adoption worldwide, today announced the launch of its On-Prem deployment system, a dedicated hardware solution that turns any slide scanner into a stainer and delivers Pictor Labs' performance-evaluated virtual staining technology directly within the pathology lab environment. The On-Prem deployment option launch at USCAP 2026 offers the first opportunity to see the end-to-end workflow demonstrated live.

The On-Prem deployment option provides pathology organizations with a way to integrate virtual staining into their digital pathology workflows without transmitting data to external cloud environments. The system runs Pictor Labs' Virtual Stains, including ClearStain™, ReStain, and DeepStain™, enabling labs to generate high-fidelity virtual H&E, special stains, and immunohistochemistry (IHC) stains, locally and on demand. Virtual staining uses AI to generate digital pathology stains from standard brightfield images, enabling laboratories to preserve tissue while accelerating pathology workflows.

"Introducing On-Prem deployment for virtual stains represents a major milestone in making AI-powered virtual staining accessible to every lab, regardless of their connectivity, compliance, or infrastructure constraints," said Yair Rivenson, CEO, Pictor Labs. "We're excited to demonstrate what 'deployable AI' looks like - end-to-end, in a real workflow, right at the booth at USCAP."

Designed for Secure, Local Processing

As organizations navigate increasing regulatory scrutiny and data security requirements, Pictor Labs' On-Prem deployment is designed for control and compliance. Tissue images remain within the lab's infrastructure, supporting organizations' control over their data privacy requirements.

"Because data is not transmitted off-site, labs may reduce the length and complexity of IT and security reviews compared to cloud-based deployments. We're giving pathology labs the ability to run powerful, performance-evaluated AI models locally, securely, and at reliable high speeds while maintaining full control over data," said Megan Rothney PhD, VP of Product, Pictor Labs.

On-Prem is inference-only, deploying performance-evaluated Pictor Labs models in a production environment. It does not perform model training or fine-tuning on site, ensuring predictable performance and operational consistency.

Seconds-Scale Performance Suitable for Laboratory Workflows

With local processing, virtual stains are generated in seconds, without internet bottlenecks or cloud latency. AI inference occurs directly on the device, delivering high-speed performance within the lab's existing digital pathology workflow.

The system is designed for reliability even in environments with limited bandwidth, unreliable internet access, or strict network security policies. Continuous internet connectivity is not required for operation, with optional connectivity available for updates.

Seamless Integration Into Existing Workflows

Pictor Labs On-Prem connects directly to existing scanners and image management systems (IMS), enabling labs to integrate AI-powered virtual staining with minimal workflow disruption and no custom IT build-out.

This deployment option expands how labs can run Pictor Virtual Stains, allowing institutions to choose On-Prem, cloud, or hybrid environments based on operational needs.

First-to-Market, Production-Ready AI Hardware for Pathology

Pictor Labs is the first to bring production-ready AI virtual staining to market through purpose-built hardware designed specifically for pathology workflows. On-Prem is engineered as a production-grade system with performance-evaluated models, predictable operations, and hybrid deployment flexibility.

About Pictor Labs

Pictor Labs is The Virtual Staining Company enabling digital pathology adoption worldwide through AI-powered virtual staining technology. Its ClearStain™, ReStain, and DeepStain™ solutions generate high-fidelity virtual stains while preserving tissue for downstream analysis. Pictor's technology is designed to support research and digital pathology workflows and is deployed across cloud, hybrid, and On-Prem environments. Pictor Labs On-Prem deployment system is currently For Research Use Only (RUO) and not for use in diagnostic procedures. For more information, visit pictorlabs.ai

SOURCE PictorLabs