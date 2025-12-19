Pictor's Test Poised to Transform Hepatitis B Immunity Testing Amid CDC Guidance Shifts

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommending post-vaccination antibody testing for hepatitis B, laboratories are facing new demands to assess immunity more effectively. Pictor , a leader in targeted proteomics, today highlighted its ViraScreen-Core™ multiplex antibody assay, an established test already in use by CLIA-certified laboratories, as a ready solution to support this evolving public health guidance. Built for both serum and saliva, the assay offers unmatched flexibility for labs adapting to these changes while addressing broader infectious disease screening needs.

Hepatitis B remains a major global health challenge, yet immunity testing has historically been constrained by cost, operational complexity, and single-analyte approaches. Pictor's ViraScreen-Core™ assay enables simultaneous detection of antibodies to hepatitis B, HIV-1, HIV-2, and hepatitis C from a single sample, reducing turnaround time, conserving patient samples, and supporting evidence-based clinical decision-making.

"Antibody testing gives laboratories flexibility as public health guidance evolves," said Dr Jamie Platt, CEO of Pictor. "By offering a multiplex assay that works with both serum and saliva, we aim to help labs move toward evidence-based immunity assessment without adding operational complexity."

Pictor has completed paired serum and saliva studies demonstrating high concordance, supporting saliva as a reliable testing matrix. This capability may help reduce barriers to testing, particularly in pediatric, community health, and decentralized care settings where blood draws can be challenging.

"Pictor's ViraScreen-Core™ assay represents a valuable addition to our clinical laboratory," said Dr Andrew Brown, Chief Commercial Officer at Sirona Dx. "Compatibility with saliva samples expands the environments in which testing can be conducted while the multiplex format supports streamlined, efficient workflows for infectious disease screening."

Pictor is actively raising capital to support continued commercialization, assay menu expansion, and U.S. deployment of its targeted proteomics platform, building on early laboratory adoption of its technology.

For more information about Pictor's ViraScreen-Core™ assay, visit www.pictordx.com

About Pictor

Pictor is a leader in flexible, targeted proteomics, delivering next generation multiplex solutions that empower clinical labs, diagnostic manufacturers, and veterinary providers worldwide. Powered by its patented PictArray™ platform, PictImager™, and AI-powered Pictorial™ software, Pictor delivers deeper insights from a single sample, offering faster, more affordable, and scalable results.

From infectious diseases to oncology, Pictor's innovative technology is advancing both human and animal health, enabling breakthroughs in clinical decision-making. Headquartered in San Diego, Pictor Holdings Inc. is committed to driving innovation through solutions designed for unmatched performance, cost efficiency and productivity.

Discover how Pictor is shaping the future of proteomics testing at www.pictordx.com .

About Sirona Dx

Sirona Dx is technical CRO shaping the next generation of diagnostics to accelerate therapeutic development and advance precision medicine initiatives. Built at the intersection of science and technology, Sirona Dx is driven by innovation because enhanced diagnostics lead to better outcomes. For more information, visit www.sironadx.com.

Legal Disclaimer / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release is not an offer to sell securities or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and may not be relied upon in connection with the purchase or sale of any company security. This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding, amongst other things, the company's expansion plans, product development initiatives, financing objectives, strategic partnership outcomes, and market positioning. Such statements are forward-looking statements and there can be no assurance that the results stated or implied by these forward-looking statements will actually be realized or achieved by the company. Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that could prove to be incorrect. The company's predictions may not be realized for a variety of reasons as the company's business is subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that could cause material differences between predicted and actual results.

Media Contact:

Kelly Krueger

415-235-5031

[email protected]

SOURCE Pictor Holdings Inc.