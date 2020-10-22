Pictsweet Farms Issues "100% Grown on American Soil" Commitment

"Consumers tell us they want to know where their vegetables come from and, more importantly, 87% of consumers prefer their vegetables grown right here at home. Determining where your vegetables come from can be confusing with packaging that isn't clearly marked or is hard to determine the country of origin," says Wesley Eubanks, CEO, The Pictsweet Company. "With our 100% Grown on American Soil commitment, we've eliminated the guesswork, so consumers can be confident that the Pictsweet Farms frozen vegetables they buy were grown, packaged and distributed right here in the U.S., under some of the highest food safety standards in the world."

A Family-Owned Business Working With Family-Owned Farms

Pictsweet Farms partners with family farmers in 32 states across the U.S., growing vegetables under the rigorous quality guidelines and specifications outlined by the Pictsweet Farms Agriculture Department.

"We're a fourth-generation company, so we relate to our network of family farmers — some we've been working with for over 40 years," says Eubanks. "American farmers are highly skilled and grow vegetables on some of the most diverse farmland in the world, producing food that is safe and nutritious."

Consumers can look for the "100% Grown on American Soil" seal on the front of every Pictsweet Farms frozen vegetable package in their local grocery store's frozen food aisle, including the brand's Signature Vegetables, Vegetables for Grilling, Vegetables for Roasting, Steam'ables and Southern Classics.

"From asparagus to zucchini, when consumers buy Pictsweet Farms frozen vegetables, they can be confident they know where their vegetables come from," states Eubanks. "We believe the time is right for this bold commitment, as our consumers and our country are relying on American farmers more than ever to keep our freezers and shelves stocked with safe, quality, wholesome food."

To learn more about Pictsweet Farms, its 100% Grown on American Soil commitment or to view products and recipes, visit pictsweetfarms.com.

About Pictsweet Farms:

For more than 75 years and four generations, Pictsweet Farms frozen vegetables have been harvested, washed, blanched and flash-frozen — just four simple steps between the farm and the frozen food aisle. Consumers enjoy more than 200 products, including the brand's Signature Vegetables, Vegetables for Grilling, Vegetables for Roasting, Steam'ables and Southern Classics. All Pictsweet Farms frozen vegetables are 100% Grown on American Soil. It's the Pictsweet Farms commitment to customers who want to do the right thing for their families and a promise that they'll never have to wonder where their vegetables come from — ever again.

