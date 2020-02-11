Picture It Staging™ Announces Enhanced Virtual Staging and Renovation Services for Real Estate Agents

WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Picture It Staging™ (www.PictureItStaging.com) announced today that it is offering a new suite of Virtual Staging and Renovation Services for real estate agents and home sellers with greater design choices, more color choices and enhanced service options to enable real estate listings to show better and to sell faster as a result of better pictures.

"Today's announcement is a direct result of our significant dedication to customer feedback and market research," said Picture It's CEO James Hamer. "We are thrilled to expand our offerings to deliver the best-in-class Virtual Staging and Remodel services that real estate agents and home sellers desire."

Picture It Staging™ now offers three customizable levels of Virtual Staging and Virtual Remodel Services:

Picture It Silver ™ - Virtual Staging : Fix Vacant Rooms ; add furniture, artwork, refrigerators, stoves, even add flames in the fireplace.

™ : ; add furniture, artwork, refrigerators, stoves, even add flames in the fireplace. Picture It Gold ™ - Virtual Redecorating : Fix Cluttered Rooms; remove existing furniture and redecorate rooms; choose from a wide variety of design, color and style choices.

™ : remove existing furniture and redecorate rooms; choose from a wide variety of design, color and style choices. Picture It Premiere ™ - Virtual Remodeling : Completely Renovate any Room ; change wall color, cabinets, cabinet color, take down walls to open the floor plan, change countertops; VR-Premiere gives you the power to do any remodeling job – your way.

™ : ; change wall color, cabinets, cabinet color, take down walls to open the floor plan, change countertops; VR-Premiere gives you the power to do any remodeling job – your way. If you can Picture It, we can do it.



visit www.PictureItStaging.com/pricing for more information

"You get one chance to make a first impression when you're selling a home in today's digital world and with every buyer searching online - your pictures really matter," Hamer added. "It's too easy to get lost in the morass on Zillow, Trulia and Realtor.com where thousands of listings are competing for the same buyers. Picture It's Virtual Staging and Renovation Services make your listings stand out with better pictures that better represent your property."

About Picture It Staging™

Picture It Staging™ is a Westport, CT based technology company that is changing the way homes are sold through the use of digitally re-mastered photographs expressing what rooms could look like or should look like with its proprietary Virtual Staging and Remodeling processes that deliver better pictures faster and with more decorative, color, style and remodel options.

Picture It's Virtually Staged photos help Real Estate Agents sell their listing faster, and for more money.

For more information on Picture It Staging, visit www.PictureItStaging.com.

Contact: Chris Hamer, (917) 589-5370, chris@crowdflik.com

SOURCE Picture It Staging

