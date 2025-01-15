Picus Partners with Presidio and Enhances MSSP Program

New partnership boosts global market-reach of leading exposure validation services.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Picus Security, the security validation company, has announced a new partnership with Presidio, a leading managed IT and digital services provider. Presidio can now deliver Picus' entire Exposure Validation suite to its global customer base, including Attack Path Validation, Automated Pentesting and Breach and Attack Simulation - which will power Presidio services like Ransomware Validation. This partnership coincides with the latest upgrades to the Picus MSSP Partner Program, designed to make Exposure Validation more accessible.

Gartner® research* shows that 80% of organizations find exposure validation to be effective or extremely effective at prioritizing exposures based on business impact. Validation requires services like the Picus Security Validation platform, which tests the effectiveness of security tools, the existence of security gaps, and ability of attackers to move through an enterprise network. This allows security teams to stay ahead of new threats, harden their defences and simplify regulatory compliance by delivering detailed logs for audits and inspections.

"We combine best-in-class technology with a robust services group to offer an unparalleled service to clients," said Jim Finn, VP Cybersecurity Sales at Presidio. "More and more clients are asking for exposure validation services, and now we can offer one of the top solutions on the market. We will deliver the Picus Exposure Validation suite as part of our comprehensive range of services aimed to reduce risk, ensure compliance, and enhance organizational resilience."

"Our suite of exposure validation services are a perfect match for established MSPs like Presidio that want to stand out from the pack by offering extra value to clients," said Ryan Kunker, Picus Sr. Director of Channels and Alliances. "Security validation goes far beyond traditional cyber strategies, and empowers clients to take a proactive approach to their security. There is a growing demand for exposure validation solutions among security teams worldwide, and we see that every MSSP will need to offer these services to clients as table stakes."

Services powered by the Picus Security Validation Platform that are being released by Presidio include:

Ransomware Validation

Security Control Validation

SIEM SOC Health Validation

Automated Red Teaming

Picus has also enhanced its partner program to help MSPs like Presidio to easily integrate exposure validation services into their offerings. It now offers more flexible licensing options to help MSPs generate steady income while matching the needs and maturity of clients.

This includes short-term licences that are perfect for assessment projects, as well as long-term subscriptions for continuous exposure validation. Additionally, features of the enhanced MSSP program include: customizable reporting, multi-tenancy and one-touch tenant creation. This allows MSPs to quickly create and configure new customer environments, and manage multiple clients simultaneously.

"We wanted to empower MSP clients to dip their toes in the waters with exposure validation, or dive straight in," said Kunker. "With the rapidly changing threat landscape, and new exploits coming out every day, continuous exposure validation services are gaining popularity. This partnership allows the Picus and Presidio teams to address this growing market segment."

*Gartner, How to Grow Vulnerability Management Into Exposure Management, Mitchell Schneider, Jeremy D'Hoinne, Jonathan Nunez, Craig Lawson, 8 November 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Presidio

Presidio has been providing technical security assessments to clients for over a decade. Presidio's experience spans all major verticals, including legal, retail, education, healthcare, government, banking, and more. Presidio's consultants are highly experienced and certified professionals with strong backgrounds in security, compliance, and fundamental technology areas.

The mission of the Presidio security practice is to help organizations design, implement, and maintain sound cybersecurity programs. These programs are consistent with industry best practices and relevant compliance mandates and are designed to ensure the security of sensitive information in an ever-changing risk environment.

About Picus

Picus Security, the leading security validation company, gives organizations a clear picture of their cyber risk based on business context. Picus transforms security practices by correlating, prioritizing, and validating exposures across siloed findings so teams can focus on critical gaps and high-impact fixes. With Picus, security teams can quickly take action with one-click mitigations to stop more threats with less effort.

The pioneer of Breach and Attack Simulation, Picus delivers award-winning threat-centric technology that allows teams to pinpoint fixes worth pursuing.

