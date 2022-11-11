Picus Security announces Picus reLoaded 2022 event

Experts from Gartner, Frost & Sullivan, SANS and Mastercard to discuss the rising need for continuous security validation

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Picus Security , the pioneer of Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS), today announced the details and speaker line-up of its reLoaded 2022 event. This virtual conference takes place at 09.00 EST (14.00 GMT) on 15th November 2022 and brings together industry experts to discuss the latest approaches to security validation.

The event is tailored to security leaders and SOC teams that want to discover new ways to measure and enhance cyber resilience, be more proactive, and reduce alert fatigue. Attendees will have an opportunity to see Picus' new-and-improved Complete Security Validation Platform for the first time.

"Most organizations cannot confidently answer the fundamental question 'how secure are we right now?'," said H. Alper Memis, Picus Security CEO and Co-Founder. "It's a difficult question, but I want attendees to leave Picus reLoaded with a clear plan on how to answer it."

Speakers at Picus reLoaded 2022 include experts from Gartner, Frost & Sullivan, SANS and Mastercard. During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to learn how automated security validation technology can help to optimize security control effectiveness, discover attack paths to critical assets, and reduce manual workloads in security operations.

Following the recent release of Picus' next-generation cloud platform , Volkan Erturk, Picus Security CTO and Co-Founder will discuss how the company is making threat-centric security validation easier and more accessible for organizations of all sizes.

Picus ReLoaded 2022's speaker lineup includes:

Al Price, Senior Analyst, Gartner

Swetha Krishnamoorthi, Senior Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan

Erik Van Buggenhout, Author and SANS Instructor, NVISO

Urooj Burney, Global Practice Head, Mastercard

H. Alper Memis, Co-Founder & CEO, Picus Security

Volkan Erturk, Co-Founder & CTO, Picus Security

"For security teams, being aware of an organization's security posture is the first step towards achieving cyber resilience," said Swetha Krishnamoorthi, Senior Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. "At Picus reLoaded 2022, learn from the experts about how you can leverage advanced technology to simplify and automate risk assessment and be cyber resilient."

Click here to see the full event agenda and register for free.

About Picus Security

Picus Security is the pioneer of Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS). The Picus Complete Security Validation Platform is trusted by leading organizations worldwide to continuously validate security effectiveness and deliver actionable insights to strengthen resilience 24/7.

Picus has offices in North America, Europe and APAC and is supported by a global network of channel and alliance partners.

Picus has been named a 'Cool Vendor' by Gartner and is cited by Frost & Sullivan as one of the most innovative players in the BAS market.

For more information, visit www.picussecurity.com

