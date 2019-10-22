Picus Security Named a Cool Vendor in Security and Risk Management, 2H19 by Gartner

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Picus Security, the leading provider of Breach and Attack Simulation, announced today that they have been named as one of the Cool Vendors in Security and Risk Management, 2H19 report* by the world's leading research and advisory company Gartner Inc.

According to the report, "Security and risk management leaders should consider new vendors of security technology to meet evolving requirements to protect applications and streamline their security operations. Cool vendors demonstrate new approaches to address difficult issues."

"We are excited to hear that Picus Security was recognized as a Cool Vendor in the Cool Vendors in Security and Risk Management, 2H19 report. For us, this reaffirms Picus' innovation and value for organizations and how Breach and Attack Simulation can serve as a catalyst for improved security at organizations. Picus provides continuous security validation to support organizations' security posture and resilience, boosting company readiness to face imminent threats. We believe this approach also delivers key benefits including quantifying risks, reducing the attack surface and improving ROI for cybersecurity investments." Volkan Erturk, CEO & Co-Founder.

The report states that "Security and risk management leaders can solve security fatigue experienced by security teams by introducing automation to minimize manual labor, consistency and accuracy of response, and faster response. They can also augment existing security technologies without the need to purchase additional security products. Organizations can also make security more efficient by adapting the security posture to modern threats."

Breach and Attack Simulation is a new concept that helps organizations evaluate their security posture in a continuous, automated and repeatable way. This approach allows for the identification of imminent threats, the protective action to take and the provision of valuable metrics about time cyber-risk levels. Breach and attack simulation is a fast-growing segment within the cybersecurity space and we believe it provides significant advantages over traditional security evaluation methods including penetration testing and vulnerability assessments.

We know that Picus continues to be the pioneer in the Breach and Attack Simulation market and drives innovation in this space with the most complete vision and actionable mitigation guidance.

*Gartner, Cool Vendors in Security and Risk Management, 2H19, Prateek Bhajanka et al., 3 October 2019

Gartner subscribers may access the Cool Vendors in Security and Risk Management, 2H19 report here: https://www.gartner.com/en/documents/3970013

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Picus Security Inc.

Picus Security offers Continuous Security Validation and Mitigation as the most proactive approach to ensure cyber-resilience. The Picus Platform measures the effectiveness of defenses by using emerging threat samples in production environments, providing the insight required to build the right security strategy to better manage complex operations. Find out more at www.picussecurity.com

