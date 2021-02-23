Picwell Announces Addition To Board Of Directors

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Picwell, Inc. has today announced that Jon Kaplan has been appointed to the company's Board of Directors.

Kaplan joins Picwell's Board of Directors with over 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry. Since 2007, he has served as Managing Director and Senior Partner at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), the second largest strategy consulting firm in the country.

Throughout his career Jon has been advising healthcare organizations about evolving markets, strategies and operating models. He has also been an adjunct professor and the BCG recruiting lead for the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, and he served on the boards of Quorum Health, Lincoln Park Zoo, the Workplace Wellness Alliance of the World Economic Forum, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Arthritis Foundation, and Junior Achievement. Jon recently testified before the US Congress on the Accountable Care Act and the Medicare program.

"We are pleased to welcome Jon to our Board of Directors at Picwell," said Matthew Sydney, CEO of Picwell. "His extensive experience in building and scaling health care startups will be an asset to our team and will only help to further accelerate our growth."

"With Picwell's strong position in the health care technology market, this is an exciting time to become part of the team," said Jon Kaplan. "I look forward to bringing my experience to the board and working closely with the team to solidify Picwell's stance as an industry leader."

Before joining BCG, Jon was a senior partner focusing on the healthcare industry for Accenture, Diamond Management and Technology Consultants (PwC), and Ernst & Young.

About Picwell

Picwell is a healthcare technology company providing enterprise solutions to enhance health insurance and employee benefits and improve consumer experiences. Its flagship offering, Picwell DX, is a SaaS-based decision support product that uses artificial intelligence to match individuals to the right health benefits during enrollment by predicting future care considerations, estimating out-of-pocket expenses, and accounting for individual preferences. Visit picwell.com to learn more.

Contact:

Ben Pitts

SVP, Sales & Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Picwell, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.picwell.com

