Picwell Hires Brian Morgan as Vice President of SaaS Operations

PHILADELPHIA, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Picwell, Inc., leading healthcare technology provider, announced today their hiring of Brian Morgan as Vice President of SaaS Operations. Picwell's AI-powered benefits decision support solution, Picwell DX, is currently used by over 1.5 million consumers to help educate and guide them to the best health care benefits for their needs.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brian to the team here at Picwell," said Matthew Sydney, CEO. "His vast experience in the healthcare industry will help to further strengthen our client relationships along with our operational excellence. We look forward to leveraging his expertise in SaaS operations to ensure the Picwell experience runs smoothly and efficiently for everyone."

Morgan brings more than 20 years of experience in management and operations to his new role at Picwell. Prior to joining the company, Morgan was the VP and General Manager at Halfpenny Technologies where he built and managed industry leading teams to further solidify Halfpenny's standing as a marketplace leader in healthcare interoperability solutions.

In his new role as VP of SaaS Operations, Morgan will oversee all aspects of the Company's client delivery and support functions. He will play a critical role on the senior leadership team and will have a direct impact on the provisioning, sustainment, and support of Picwell's SaaS solutions to clients and partners.

"It's so important for consumers to understand their healthcare benefits but unfortunately so many remain in the dark," said Morgan. "Picwell's benefits decision support solution is a powerful tool that takes the confusion out of benefits enrollment. I look forward to working with clients to propel Picwell's growth and help even more consumers understand and optimize their benefits."

Picwell is a healthcare technology company providing enterprise solutions to enhance health insurance and employee benefits and improve consumer experiences. Its flagship offering, Picwell DX, is a SaaS-based decision support product that uses artificial intelligence to match individuals to the right health benefits during enrollment by predicting future care considerations, estimating out-of-pocket expenses, and accounting for individual preferences.

