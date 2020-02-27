Pie Five Engages Siltanen & Partners as Creative Agency

DALLAS, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pie Five Pizza – the fast casual pizza brand known for handcrafted personal pizzas made with fresh ingredients and a fast and speedy experience – announced today that it has engaged Siltanen & Partners (S&P) to work on a project to redefine the brand and more precisely articulate the consumer proposition.

"We are ecstatic to have partnered with Rob Siltanen and his team on a refresh of the Pie Five brand," said Brandon Solano, CEO of RAVE Restaurant Group. "Rob has built a group of creative geniuses who know exactly what it takes to put Pie Five at the forefront of fast casual pizza. Their work will solidify our positioning in the pizza space and give Pie Five a unique brand soul that will resonate with both loyal fans and new guests."

As creative director at TBWA\Chiat\Day, Siltanen wrote "To the Crazy Ones," a renowned commercial that launched Apple's "Think Different" campaign. Additionally, he created some of the most successful advertising in Nissan's history.

"We're excited to team up again with Brandon Solano on Pie Five," said Siltanen, founder of S&P. "Together, we quickly gave Pei Wei a fresh and bold new identity that resulted in immediately driving store traffic for that brand. It will be fun to help make a mark for Pie Five and its franchisees, too."

Siltanen opened S&P in 1999, confident that an independently owned, creatively led shop could produce notable marketing results for businesses of every type. In its early days, S&P launched several startups that were sold for fortunes small and large. Then, when CBS developed a prime-time sitcom based on a character created by the agency, "Baby Bob," S&P made advertising history.

Recognized by AdAge as one of the top agencies in the country, S&P is a full-service creative agency, dedicated to helping businesses of all shapes and sizes solve real-world marketing problems through the power of creativity. S&P is unique in its passion, expertise and uncompromising focus on creating meaningful results, leading to two decades of successfully reimaging brands and creating groundbreaking campaigns.

Pie Five's fast-casual concept provides guests with a fully customizable experience from start to finish. With more than 30 fresh toppings, six savory sauces and five crust choices, there's a delicious pairing to match every guest's preference. In addition to offering low-carb Cauliflower Crust, Pie Five accommodates dietary restrictions with its gluten-free crust and vegan cheese options.

For more information on Pie Five's locations, please visit the Pie Five location finder. Connect with Pie Five on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

ABOUT PIE FIVE PIZZA

Dallas-based Pie Five Pizza is a subsidiary of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE). Rave owns, franchises and supplies more than 200 Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. Pie Five Pizza is the leading brand in the rapidly growing fast casual pizza space, offering individual handcrafted pizzas with fresh ingredients made to order in less than five minutes. The brand was named among Fast Casual's Top "Movers & Shakers" for three consecutive years, 2015 "Best Franchise Deal" by QSR Magazine, 2012 Hot Concepts winner by Nation's Restaurant News and one of "10 Hot New Restaurant Chains from Established Brands" by Forbes.com. For more information, please visit PieFivePizza.com.

About Siltanen & Partners

Siltanen & Partners is a creative-led, results-centric, full-service advertising agency based in Los Angeles, California. S&P's motto "Creative work that works" speaks to the agency's unique ability to consistently do engaging and talked-about advertising that achieves notable business results for its clients. Founded in 1999 by Rob Siltanen, S&P has long been a pioneer in creating unique media solutions and maximizing the power of digital content. In 2011, S&P was one of the first ad agencies to create an in-house content creation laboratory (City of Angels Creative Enterprises) complete with a high-quality film production team, special effects artists, state-of-the-art editing and post-production capabilities. Over the past five years, the agency's ads have ranked as the most effective in the tech (Amazon.com), footwear (Skechers) and real estate (Coldwell Banker) categories according to Ace Metrix—the marketing industry's leading research company for measuring advertising effectiveness. S&P has a long track record of building brands across many categories including restaurants. They were instrumental in helping Panda Express achieve category-defining growth.

Contact: Cami Studebaker, Champion Management

972.930.9933; cstudebaker@championmgt.com

SOURCE Pie Five Pizza

Related Links

http://www.piefivepizza.com

