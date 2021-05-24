Pie Five Pizza Launches New ImpossibleTM Tuscan Pizza

DALLAS, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pie Five Pizza , known for its craft personal pizzas and fresh ingredients, is making the impossible possible with the launch of its new Impossible Tuscan Pizza. Its proprietary meatball recipe uses Impossible™ Meat Made from Plants. The Impossible™ Meatballs are perfect for those who love the taste of meat, and will be available as a topping or on Pie Five's new Impossible Tuscan Pizza.

"Our Impossible Tuscan Pizza and meatballs are the latest additions to Pie Five's menu that allows our guests to make conscious food choices that align with their individual tastes and wellness lifestyle," said Pie Five Director, Adam Schmidt. "Pie Five is all about choice and our ImpossibleTM offerings accompany our other fresh, healthier menu items, including hand-made salads, fresh-cut pizza toppings, as well as gluten-free and low-carb cauliflower crusts."

The new Impossible Tuscan Pizza will be built on Pie Five's house-made thin crust and topped with its all-natural and preservative-free Tuscan marinara sauce, Impossible™ Tuscan meatballs, ricotta, and house-grated mozzarella. After the pizza is baked to perfection, it's finished with grape tomatoes, fresh arugula, and a light lemon dressing. This post-bake finish adds high-quality, fresh ingredients to compliment the Impossible Tuscan Pizza's robust and delicious flavors.

Due to raving guest reviews over the Impossible™ meatballs, Pie Five is replacing its current meatball topping with the new Impossible meatballs. This announcement follows Pie Five's Panzano pan crust launch in March, as the fast casual brand continues to heighten guest experience with its creative new menu offerings.

"At Pie Five Pizza we are always looking for ways to innovate our menu that reflect our customers' needs and wants," said RAVE Restaurant Group's chief operating officer, Mike Burns. "Our Impossible meatballs give our customers a new way to build their pizza just how they want it, with the option to choose a delicious, health-conscious, and environmentally-friendly topping that even meat lovers crave!"

Pie Five's new Impossible meatballs and Tuscan Pizza are available at traditional store locations, and can be enjoyed as a handcrafted personal or large pizza. Find the location nearest you with Pie Five's location finder .

About Pie Five Pizza

Dallas-based Pie Five Pizza is a subsidiary of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE). Rave owns, franchises and supplies more than 200 Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. Pie Five Pizza is the leading brand in the rapidly growing fast casual pizza space, offering individual handcrafted pizzas with fresh ingredients made to order in less than five minutes. The brand was named among Fast Casual's Top "Movers & Shakers" for three consecutive years, 2015 "Best Franchise Deal" by QSR Magazine, 2012 Hot Concepts winner by Nation's Restaurant News and one of "10 Hot New Restaurant Chains from Established Brands" by Forbes.com. For more information, please visit PieFivePizza.com.

About RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.

Founded in 1958, Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: RAVE) owns, operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 200 Pie Five Pizza Co. and Pizza Inn restaurants and Pizza Inn Express kiosks domestically and internationally. Pizza Inn is an international chain featuring freshly made pizzas, along with salads, pastas, and desserts. Pie Five Pizza Co. is a leader in the rapidly growing fast-casual pizza space. Pizza Inn Express, or PIE, is developing unique opportunities to provide freshly made pizza from non-traditional outlets. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "RAVE". For more information, please visit www.raverg.com.

