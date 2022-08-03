Pie Insurance Announces Partnerships with Bold Penguin, Talage, and Tarmika

New integrations unlock increased flexibility for small business insurance agents

DENVER, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pie Insurance ("Pie"), an insurtech company specializing in workers' comp insurance for small businesses, today announced strategic partnerships with three leading commercial insurance platforms: Bold Penguin , Talage , and Tarmika . Agents using these partners have even more flexibility to access quotes from multiple carriers, and can quote Pie policies directly without leaving their platform of choice. By integrating with these third party companies, partner agents are able to optimize production, scale their own businesses, and improve client retention.

"At Pie, we aim to work with partners that share our strong belief in the power of technology, and its ability to make small business insurance more affordable and simple," said Dax Craig, president and co-founder of Pie. "Bold Penguin, Talage, and Tarmika have built world-class, digitally connected platforms that provide insurance agents with the tools they need to quickly quote and bind policies on behalf of their clients. By offering Pie to their widespread network of agents, we'll be able to deliver on our mission of empowering small businesses to thrive more efficiently than ever before."

"Many small business insurance agents are small business owners themselves and deserve to work with companies that offer products and resources to help them grow," said Danielle Lucas, director of business development at Pie. "By partnering with companies we know agents already love to use, we're eliminating a step in the process, saving them time and effort. We're proud to partner with Bold Penguin, Talage, and Tarmika which not only value small businesses, but the independent partner agents who serve them."

Pie is committed to meeting small businesses wherever they're shopping for insurance, delivering a seamless experience to both them and their trusted insurance agent. To learn more about partnership opportunities please visit: agencies.pieinsurance.com/tpi

About Pie Insurance

Pie Insurance is leveraging technology to transform how small businesses buy and experience commercial insurance, with the goal of making it affordable and as easy as pie. Pie's intense focus on granular, sophisticated pricing, and data-driven customer segmentation enables Pie to match price with risk accurately across a broad spectrum of small business types, which allows Pie to offer more affordable insurance to small business owners. Since 2017, Pie has received over $300M in funding and partnered with over 2,800 agencies nationwide.

