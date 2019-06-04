Pie Insurance Approved to Sell in Delaware, Indiana, Nevada, South Carolina, and Virginia

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pie Insurance announced today that it has been approved to sell workers' compensation insurance in Delaware, Indiana, Nevada, South Carolina, and Virginia. Now small business owners in these states can get a workers' compensation quote online in as little as two minutes.

"As we continue to expand rapidly across the country, it's become clear that Pie's unique business model is providing real value to small business owners in need of workers' compensation insurance. We're removing tedious steps from the purchase process and often generating significant savings for our customers," said John Swigart, Pie Insurance CEO.

Making Workers' Compensation Insurance as Easy as Pie

Wherever we launch, our mission is the same: to make insurance as easy as pie, helping small businesses experience true savings and an unmatched level of service. More than 40,000 people have used our easy online quoting tool, often seeing savings up to 30%. Why? Our experience shows that the smaller a business, the more likely that a business owner is overpaying for workers' compensation insurance.

From the start, small business owners have given us very high marks, rewarding Pie with a five-star rating on online review community Trustpilot . Comments include:

"They were able to beat out the previous insurance provider who had higher rates, poor customer service, and clearly did not put the customer first. It's a win-win all the way round." - James R, May 24, 2019

"Effortless process and a great rate. Getting a quote was quick and easy, and the rep I spoke with was a pleasure to work with." - Tim D, April 16, 2019

"I'm actually impressed with how easy the process was to get workers' comp through Pie Insurance… We need companies like Pie in this industry." - Byron E, March 30, 2019

About Pie Insurance

Pie Insurance provides workers' compensation insurance directly to small businesses. The company began offering policies in 2018 to help small businesses experience true savings and an unmatched level of service. Pie operates as a managing general agency for Sirius America Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Sirius Group, offering A.M. Best A rated workers' compensation insurance. Pie's investors include SVB Capital, Greycroft, Aspect Ventures, Sirius Group, Moxley Holdings, and Elefund.

SOURCE Pie Insurance

Related Links

https://pieinsurance.com

