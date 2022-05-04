Pie Insurance Continues Leadership Team Expansion with Appointment of Chief Commercial Officer, Chief Claims Officer, VP of Business Development, and VP of People Operations

Insurance and technology industry experts join Pie to support the insurtech's rapid growth and mission to enable small businesses to thrive

DENVER, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pie Insurance ("Pie"), an insurtech company specializing in workers' comp insurance for small businesses, announced it appointed new senior leadership team members including David Samuels as the first chief commercial officer, Dimitrius King as the first chief claims officer, Kelly North as vice president of business development, and Jen Straus as the first vice president of people operations. Pie also appointed insurance veteran Laura Bishop to the company's board of directors . These executives will apply their valuable experience to help lead Pie in its next phase of growth.

Samuels joins Pie after nearly a decade at SAP/Concur, where he most recently held the position of chief customer officer. As Pie's first chief commercial officer, Samuels is responsible for setting Pie's operational strategy and overseeing all premiums generated from our insurance agents and brokers.

As Pie's first chief claims officer, King is responsible for leading and implementing the company's claims strategy. He joins Pie most recently from Liberty Mutual, where he was a vice president of the workers' compensation division.

North joins Pie as vice president of business development, overseeing the team responsible for growing and maturing the company's insurance agency channel. Prior to Pie, she spent two years at Beam Dental as the company's vice president of business development.

Straus is responsible for Pie's compensation, benefits, people operations and analytics, as well as learning and development. She joins the company with a wealth of people operations experience at hyper-growth startups, including Kabbage and Alteryx.

In addition to the new leadership team hires, Pie added Laura Bishop to its board of directors. Bishop brings nearly 40 years of executive leadership experience at publicly traded and privately held companies, including almost 20 years at USAA, most recently as its chief financial officer.

"We are honored to have these exceptional leaders join our team of nearly 400 passionate and mission-driven Pie-oneers," said John Swigart, CEO and co-founder of Pie. "These leaders are the best at what they do and are uniquely positioned to help us continue on our journey of making insurance less expensive, simpler, and more transparent for small business owners."

Pie continues to expand its team of talented Pie-oneers across the country. To learn more about the company's culture, benefits and open positions, visit: https://pieinsurance.com/careers/ .

About Pie Insurance

Pie Insurance is leveraging technology to transform how small businesses buy and experience commercial insurance, with the goal of making it affordable and as easy as pie. Pie's intense focus on granular, sophisticated pricing and data-driven customer segmentation enables Pie to match price with risk accurately across a broad spectrum of small business types, which allows Pie to offer more affordable insurance to small business owners. Since 2017, Pie has received over $300M in funding and commitments for future funding, grown its gross written premium to over $100M, and partnered with over 1,000 agencies nationwide.

SOURCE Pie Insurance