Pie Insurance Continues Nationwide Expansion

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pie Insurance today announced that it has expanded its workers' comp insurance offering into New Jersey. Already one of the nation's fastest-growing insurtechs, this latest addition increases Pie's coverage area to 32 states and the District of Columbia.

Pie Insurance—co-founded by former CMO of Esurance, John Swigart, and former CEO of Valen Analytics, Dax Craig—provides workers' compensation insurance exclusively to small businesses. Though the startup wrote its first policy less than two years ago, it's on track to offer coverage coast-to-coast in 2020.

"We're here to transform how small businesses get insured," says Swigart. "The response we've received from business owners says that it's working. We're proud of what we've built and who we've built it for—and we're excited to extend our offering to New Jersey's many entrepreneurs."

The Garden State, home to more than 191,000 small businesses with employees,1 requires that all employers carry workers' compensation insurance. Now small business owners in New Jersey can get an online quote in three minutes and save up to 30% on workers' compensation coverage.

About Pie Insurance

Pie Insurance provides workers' compensation insurance directly to small businesses and also partners with local, regional, and national insurance agencies to provide coverage to their clients. The company began offering policies in 2018 with a goal of helping small businesses experience true savings and an unmatched level of service. Pie operates as a managing general agency for Sirius America Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Sirius Group, offering A.M. Best "A" (Excellent) rated workers' compensation insurance. Pie's investors include SVB Capital, Greycroft, Aspect Ventures, Sirius Group, Moxley Holdings, and Elefund.

1 U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy, 2019 Small Business Profile, New Jersey, small businesses with 1-499 employees.

