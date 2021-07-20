Pie Insurance Expands its Leadership Team with Finance, Insurance, and Technology Experts

DENVER, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pie Insurance ("Pie"), an insurtech company specializing in workers' comp insurance for small businesses, today announced it has appointed four new leadership team members who together bring nearly a century of experience within the insurance, technology, and finance industries. The company also added a seasoned fintech leader to its board of directors.

Pie's expanded leadership team now includes: Chris Lankford—previously Chief Technology Officer of Next Trucking—as VP of Engineering; Nick Sinigaglia—formerly Chief Accounting Officer of Money Mart and OnDeck Capital—as Chief Accounting Officer; Amy Stern—formerly Chief Ceded Reinsurance Officer of AIG—as VP of Reinsurance and Capital Solutions; and Dale Willis—recently VP of Data Services and Insurance of Netradyne and previously with Progressive Insurance—as VP of New Lines.

In addition to the new hires on the leadership team, Pie has added an independent director to its board with the addition of Kirsten Wolberg, a leader with over 20 years of experience in high growth financial and technology businesses such as Charles Schwab, Salesforce and PayPal. Most recently, Kirsten served as Chief Technology and Operations Officer at DocuSign.

"The expansion of our leadership team and our board is an important step toward fast-tracking Pie's future as a leading small business insurer," said John Swigart, co-founder and CEO of Pie Insurance. "As the economy continues to rebound, our passion to help small businesses succeed is stronger than ever. Chris, Nick, Amy, Dale, and Kirsten bring tremendous experience and expertise that add to our team's efforts to empower small businesses to thrive by making commercial insurance affordable and as easy as pie."

Today's announcement follows a period of continued momentum at Pie Insurance. Most recently, the company announced achieving its milestone growth in April 2021. In addition, Pie has been recognized as an amazing place to work. Most recently, the company was certified as a Great Place to Work and was named a 2021 Top Workplaces Cultural Excellence award winner. Pie was also named a top five best place to work in Denver by the Denver Business Journal.

About Pie Insurance

Pie Insurance is leveraging technology to transform how small businesses buy and experience commercial insurance, with the goal of making it affordable and as easy as pie. Pie's intense focus on granular, sophisticated pricing and data-driven customer segmentation enables Pie to match price with risk accurately across a broad spectrum of small business types, which allows Pie to offer more affordable insurance to small business owners. Since 2017, Pie has received over $300M in funding and commitments for future funding, grown its gross written premium to over $100M, and partnered with over 1,000 agencies nationwide.

SOURCE Pie Insurance

Related Links

pieinsurance.com

