Pie Insurance Expands Leadership Team With Appointments of Four Industry Experts

DENVER, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pie Insurance ("Pie"), a leading tech-enabled provider of workers' compensation insurance to small businesses, today announced it appointed four industry experts to its leadership team. Carla Woodard was promoted to vice president of claims, Jaime Gilliam-Swartz was appointed to vice president of customer service and operations, Arash Sadati as vice president of data science and Kris Bagchi as vice president of reinsurance.

Woodard, Gilliam-Swartz, Sadati and Bagchi bring more than 100 years of combined experience to Pie across claims, customer service and technology-focused roles at industry-leading companies. All of these leaders bring a customer-centric mindset to Pie to help deliver on its mission of enabling small businesses to thrive by making commercial insurance affordable and as easy as pie.

As vice president of claims, Woodard is responsible for overseeing Pie's workers' compensation claims function, including claim adjudication and subrogation. She brings more than 25 years of claims management experience to the leadership team, including most recently as director of claims at Pie. She previously spent 15 years at Employers Insurance as director of claims automation and workforce experience products.

Gilliam-Swartz is responsible for overseeing the company's customer service, operations and premium audit functions as Pie's vice president of customer service and operations. She brings more than 25 years of diverse experience leading voice-of-customer programs, customer experience teams and shared service operations at companies like Eventbrite, Lyft, Intuit, GE and Accenture.

As vice president of data science, Sadati oversees the analytics team and is responsible for advancing Pie's AI and Machine Learning capabilities and collaborating cross-functionally across the organization to drive product innovation through these technologies. He brings more than 15 years of experience to Pie as an expert in the ethical and responsible application of AI and Machine Learning, including his most recent role at GEICO.

As vice president of reinsurance, Bagchi is responsible for developing Pie's reinsurance programs, building and strengthening relationships with key broker partners. Bagchi brings more than 25 years of insurance industry experience including most recently spending nine years at TD Insurance/TD Bank in Canada where he was Vice President of Reinsurance, Corporate Insurance Underwriting and Investments.

"We've been incredibly intentional when appointing new leadership team members at Pie," said John Swigart, co-founder and CEO of Pie Insurance. "We look for strategic experts who're not only passionate about supporting small businesses, but who add immediate value to transforming the small commercial insurance industry. Carla, Jaime, Arash and Kris are poised to help Pie capitalize on our steady growth and realize our goal of becoming the number one preferred small business insurance provider on the market."

About Pie Insurance

Pie Insurance is leveraging technology to transform how small businesses buy and experience commercial insurance, with the goal of making it affordable and as easy as pie. Pie's intense focus on granular, sophisticated pricing, and data-driven customer segmentation enables Pie to match price with risk accurately across a broad spectrum of small business types, which allows Pie to offer more affordable insurance to small business owners. Since 2017, Pie has received over $615M in funding and partnered with over 2,800 agencies nationwide.

