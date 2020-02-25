Pie Insurance Extends Service to Small Businesses in Alaska and Missouri

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pie Insurance, one of the fastest-growing insurtechs in the country, today announced it has expanded its workers' compensation insurance offering to Alaska and Missouri. These two additions increase Pie's coverage area to 34 states and the District of Columbia.

Alaska is home to more than 16,000 small businesses1 while Missouri contains more than 120,0002. Despite their differences in size, the two economies both rely heavily on the success of their entrepreneurial workforces. Healthcare, food service, and retail small businesses are among the most successful ventures in both states.

"We're delighted to launch coverage in Alaska and Missouri," says John Swigart, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Pie. "Starting now, the states' small business owners can get a quote in three minutes and get covered in as little as a day."

Pie not only offers a simple and secure alternative to traditional insurance shopping, it also works directly with small business owners to help them save up to 30%. With the addition of Alaska and Missouri, the insurtech is on track to provide coast-to-coast coverage—and savings—by the end of 2020.

About Pie Insurance

Pie Insurance provides workers' compensation insurance directly to small businesses and also partners with local, regional, and national insurance agencies to provide coverage to their clients. The company began offering policies in 2018 with a goal of helping small businesses experience true savings and an unmatched level of service. Pie operates as a managing general agency for Sirius America Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Sirius Group, offering A.M. Best "A" (Excellent) rated workers' compensation insurance. Pie's investors include SVB Capital, Greycroft, Aspect Ventures, Sirius Group, Moxley Holdings, and Elefund.

1 U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy, 2019 Small Business Profile, Alaska, small businesses with 1-499 employees.

2 U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy, 2019 Small Business Profile, Missouri, small businesses with 1-499 employees.

SOURCE Pie Insurance

Related Links

pieinsurance.com

