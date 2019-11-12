Pie Insurance Launches First TV Campaign

"Our ads are a fun way to showcase how we're disrupting the small business insurance industry," said John Swigart, Co-founder and CEO of Pie Insurance. "With a name like Pie, we wanted to do something different. How could we encourage small business owners to snap out of their routine and check out Pie Insurance? The answer: a (literal) pie, of course. Most businesses simply renew their coverage each year without looking at alternatives. Now Pie has made it easy for them to check their rate online and find up to 30% in savings."

Pie's goal is to make getting workers' compensation insurance as easy as pie for small business owners, however they want to shop for coverage. To date, Pie's online quote tool has been used nearly 100,000 times, with many users seeing savings of thousands of dollars. Small business owners can get a quote online in three minutes at easyaspie.com , or through thousands of commercial agent and broker partners offering Pie Insurance across the country.

The television ads were created by R2C Group, an independent, Portland, OR-based advertising agency. Initially, the TV ads can be viewed on select national cable networks, local broadcast networks in Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco, and Pie's YouTube channel.

Pie Insurance provides workers' compensation insurance directly to small businesses and also partners with local, regional, and national insurance agencies to provide coverage to their clients. The company began offering policies in 2018 with a goal of helping small businesses experience true savings and an unmatched level of service. Pie operates as a managing general agency for Sirius America Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Sirius Group, offering A.M. Best "A" (Excellent) rated workers' compensation insurance. Pie's investors include SVB Capital, Greycroft, Aspect Ventures, Sirius Group, Moxley Holdings, and Elefund.

