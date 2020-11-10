Pie Insurance Launches Partner API

DENVER, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pie Insurance , an insurtech specializing in workers' comp insurance for small businesses, today launched its API for partners.

Using Pie's API, partners who serve small businesses can easily get a quote without leaving their platform or website, further streamlining the process of helping their clients save up to 30% on workers' comp insurance. Partners can easily customize their integration, connecting to a variety of endpoints including accessing Pie's appetite checker, getting a price indication, or retrieving a bindable quote to share with clients.

"Being able to access Pie's application without leaving their own systems means partners are able to provide their small business clients with simple and affordable coverage more efficiently than ever before," said Dax Craig, co-founder and president of Pie Insurance. "We believe opening up our API is an essential step to ensure Pie delivers an automated and easy-to-use workers' comp insurance experience."

Today's news follows several innovations launched for partners in the past six months, including Pie's partner portal , which makes it easier for partner agents to submit their clients for coverage and track their status in real time. In September, Pie unveiled automated bind requests , allowing partner agents to submit requests to bind on eligible submissions within the partner portal. The company also announced it grew its partner channel to more than 1,000 retail and wholesale agencies , representing a nearly 200% increase since the beginning of 2020.

Pie's easy-to-understand documentation and simple integration process enable partners to quickly connect their platform or website to the API. To learn more about Pie's API and how to get started, please visit https://agencies.pieinsurance.com/api/

About Pie Insurance

Pie Insurance is modernizing small business insurance by automating the entire coverage experience. Pie's use of advanced analytics enables savings of up to 30% for small business owners on AM Best A- (Excellent) rated workers' comp insurance directly through its website or through partner agents. Since its founding in 2017, Pie has received $188M in funding, grown its gross written premium to over $100M, and partnered with over 1,000 agencies nationwide. Headquartered in Denver, CO and Washington, DC, Pie has been recognized by Intelligent Insurer as an Insurtech Hot 100 and as a top workplace by The Denver Post , The Denver Business Journal, and Built in Colorado .

