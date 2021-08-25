Pie Insurance Receives Regulatory Approval to Acquire Western Select Insurance Company

DENVER, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pie Insurance ("Pie"), an insurtech company specializing in workers' comp insurance for small businesses, today announced that Pie Carrier Holdings has received regulatory approval from the Illinois Department of Insurance to acquire Western Select Insurance Company, a property casualty insurance company that is licensed in Illinois, California, and New York, from a subsidiary of Premia Holdings Ltd. The proposed acquisition represents an important step by Pie Carrier Holdings, a subsidiary of Pie, formed in May 2020 , to execute on Pie's strategy of becoming a full-stack insurance carrier.

Upon the closing of the proposed acquisition, Western Select Insurance Company will be renamed Pie Casualty Insurance Company.

"Since Pie was founded in 2017, our goal has been to offer the entire small business insurance experience to our customers as a full stack insurance carrier," said John Swigart, co-founder and CEO of Pie. "Receiving regulatory approval to acquire Western Select Insurance Company is a key milestone on the path for Pie to write our own policies, and to bring our seamless commercial insurance experience to even more small businesses across the country."

Pie Insurance is leveraging technology to transform how small businesses buy and experience commercial insurance, with the goal of making it affordable and as easy as pie. Pie's intense focus on granular, sophisticated pricing and data-driven customer segmentation enables Pie to match price with risk accurately across a broad spectrum of small business types, which allows Pie to offer more affordable insurance to small business owners. Since 2017, Pie has received over $300M in funding and commitments for future funding, grown its gross written premium to over $100M, and partnered with over 1,000 agencies nationwide.

