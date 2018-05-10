Pie the President With SunnyBoy Entertainment's VR Game 'Humble Pie'

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasadena, California-based creative studio SunnyBoy Entertainment has launched its first original satire-driven virtual reality game titled "Humble Pie." The interactive VR game transports players to a dimly lit, virtual rendition of the iconic White House Oval Office for a late-night pie standoff with the President of the United States. The game was previewed at the 2018 SXSW VRcade at the Mashable House, which celebrates the best of past, present and future cultural moments and tech innovations as well as VRLA 2018.

SunnyBoy Entertainment

"Humble Pie" is now available for download via Steam for HTC VIVE and OCULUS RIFT for $0.99, click HERE to download.

Click HERE to watch a trailer of the game.

"Humble Pie" is a three-round game designed to entertain and serve as a comical form of "VR Therapy," fusing a parody with immersive gameplay features, providing a laughable antidote to relentless political headlines. Humble Pie inserts players into a late-night confrontation with a demanding snack-obsessed POTUS armed with nothing but courage and a stack of freshly baked cherry pies. In all three rounds, the player must toss and land pies on the President to proceed to the next round. If he is hit with five, he will stumble and fall to the floor in a sugar-induced trance. By the third round, two pie-wielding Secret Service agents emerge to defend the President and the player must now also duck and dodge to avoid being taken out by cherry pies hurdling back toward them.

Notes SunnyBoy Entertainment Co-Founder and Creative Director Craig Phillips, "'Humble Pie' started as a fun experiment between two of our employees, Kevin Shah and Ethan Stickley, who began developing it on the side. Once we played their prototype, we saw the promise of the game and immediately greenlit it for full production."

The storyline, VFX and game-engine interactivity were created in-house. The full-service creative studio leveraged its expertise in re-creating beloved entertainment worlds in VR and building dynamic virtual environments and game characters with their own satirical spin. The experience's retro 8-bit sounds track was created by Tobey Forsman of Whipsong Music. This 'first-person-tossing' franchise will ultimately expand to include high-profile individuals beyond politics who could benefit from a healthy dose of humble pie.

Adds SunnyBoy Entertainment Co-Founder and Creative Director Harold Hayes Jr., "This satirical game is about making you smile with the power of VR. Who doesn't want to have some clean fun throwing pies at the President? It's virtual therapy!"

SunnyBoy Entertainment will continue to add original content to its impressive slate of VR projects following the launch of "Humble Pie." Recent top-tier VR experiences for blockbuster film franchises for the Hollywood studios include Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema's "IT" Float that debuted at Comic-Con 2017, "IT: Escape From Pennywise" that was nominated for a Webby Award 2018, "Annabelle Creation: Bee's Room," "The Conjuring 2: Experience Enfield" and 20th Century Fox's "The Greatest Showman: Come Alive 360," among others.

About SunnyBoy Entertainment

SunnyBoy Entertainment is a full-service creative studio specializing in a new era of entertainment. From concept ideation to delivery, SunnyBoy brings projects to life, creating top-tier storytelling and cinematic visuals for original and branded content as well as virtual reality for major studios, brands and companies. Launched by Emmy-nominated writers, SunnyBoy is home to a collaborative force of creative artists and seasoned filmmakers who produce state-of-the-art narratives and VR across an array of platforms.

Based in Old Town-Pasadena, the creative studio's expert capabilities include editorial, spatial audio mixing, visual effects and VR/AR production and post. Solving problems by applying a team-based "hive-mind," SunnyBoy Entertainment delivers content and experiences that exceed expectations and transport audiences.

For more information contact:

Virginia Scripps

Press Kitchen

310.394.3900

Related Images

humble-pie.png

"Humble Pie"

pie-the-president.jpg

Pie the President

humble-pie-game.jpg

"Humble Pie" Game

image4.png

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RaOTyYyvIBc

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pie-the-president-with-sunnyboy-entertainments-vr-game-humble-pie-300646631.html

SOURCE SunnyBoy Entertainment

Related Links

https://sunnyboyentertainment.com

