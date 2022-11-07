Piece & Love Days Return at Donatos

30 percent off all pizzas when ordered online now through November 11th with code LOVE

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for serving up Edge to Edge® abundantly topped premium pizzas on its famous thin crust for nearly 60 years, Donatos will be giving its customers the opportunity to save big when ordering pizzas online with the return of Piece & Love Days from now through November 11th at all participating locations.

Save 30 percent off all menu-priced pizzas ordered online with code LOVE between now and November 11.

During Piece & Love Days, all menu priced pizzas ordered online using code LOVE will have 30 percent taken off at checkout. This deal is available for pick up, delivery, or eat-in as long as the order is placed online with no limit to the number of pizzas that can be purchased.

"The month of November is known as a month of gratitude, and we wanted to take the opportunity to say Thank You to our customers with these special days of deals," said Kevin King, President of Donatos. "Our Promise has always been to serve the best pizza and make your day a little better, and Donatos Piece & Love Days is one small way to do just that."

Donatos will also celebrate the opening of two new locations during Piece & Love Days on Tuesday, November 8. Donatos Avondale Estates will open in the Atlanta, Georgia market, while Donatos Strongsville will open in the Cleveland, Ohio market.

About Donatos

Donatos features the Edge to Edge® pizza, created by Jim Grote who founded Donatos in 1963. With 429 locations in 27 states, Donatos and its franchise partners operate 171 traditional restaurants in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Donatos' products are also proudly served in 258 non-traditional locations (248 locations with Red Robin, nine sports and entertainment venues, and one REEF Kitchen). For more information about Donatos, visit donatospizzafranchise.com, like on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram.

