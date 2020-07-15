Pieces Connect Now Available in the Epic App Orchard

DALLAS, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pieces, a healthcare AI company, announced today that their community referral and case management software, Pieces Connect, is now available in the Epic App Orchard. Pieces Connect connects healthcare organizations with community groups that support vulnerable populations, so patients get the care they need beyond the clinical setting.

"As a physician who has used Epic extensively to care for my patients, I know personally that Epic is one of the great EHR systems in healthcare today. I'm thrilled that we are taking our integration with Epic to the next level by offering our Pieces Connect platform in their App Orchard for a seamless provider and patient experience," said Ruben Amarasingham, MD, Founder and CEO of Pieces.

The addition of Pieces Connect to the App Orchard benefits health systems by integrating the ability to address social-determinants-of-health needs within the EHR and the provider workflow. Our cloud-based software also helps nonprofits better manage and track their clients as they receive social services across a community, and can fulfill the reporting requirements needed by these organizations to support grant funding.

"I am incredibly pleased that our Pieces Connect platform will now be available on the App Orchard. It was an integral part of our roadmap to ensure continuing evolution of our customer experience," said Fayiaz Chaudhri, President of Pieces. "As we continue our rapid expansion across the country, I am delighted that we will be leading the way with an unmatched product and now an enhanced customer experience."

The Pieces Connect app allows users to search across a comprehensive and curated community-based organization resource directory and dynamically refer patients to support and manage unmet social needs. Care coordinators can share referral information with patients via email or printed, customized lists, and monitor community referral activity, supporting whole person care and managing social determinants of health, directly within Epic.

About Pieces

Pieces is a healthcare artificial intelligence and technology company that connects health systems and the community to address clinical and social determinants of health through community networks and intelligent software and services. Our solution interprets patient information in real-time and connects health systems and community-based organizations to support healthier outcomes, both inside and outside of hospital walls. Using cloud-based artificial intelligence with clinically-based natural language processing (NLP) and physician-supervised machine learning, our tools help streamline clinician workflows and improve patient outcomes. Combined, our solutions, Pieces Predict and Pieces Connect, create a comprehensive and unique solution for connected community health. For more information about deploying Pieces at your health system, please visit PiecesTech.com or follow @PiecesTech on Twitter.

About Pieces Connect

Pieces Connect is a cloud-based case management software that streamlines workflows and shares client data, enabling non-profits to leverage their greatest assets and their people to better serve their clients and missions. For more information please email [email protected] or visit www.piecestech.com/community to request a demo.

Epic and App Orchard are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

