Pieces Launches Clinical Generative AI at North Texas Pediatric Health System

Pieces AI solution integrated within Children's Health pediatric inpatient clinical operations

DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pieces, a clinically-oriented generative AI solution, has been deployed across the inpatient clinical enterprise of Children's HealthSM. The solution is seamlessly integrated into the pediatric health system's Epic electronic medical record (EMR) and used daily by doctors, nurses and case managers for clinical handoffs, length of stay management, discharge barrier resolution, team communication and multidisciplinary rounds. The AI software has seen record user adoption within a few weeks of go-live. 

"Returned", Elmer Ramirez | This image was generated using Procreate soft and acrylic brush; DALL-E 2 and Dall-E 3

"We are encouraged by the positive responses to this technology from our care teams," said Dr. Philip Bernard, chief medical information officer at Children's Health. "Our clinicians recognize that Generative AI will allow our teams to enhance high-quality, innovative care. Pieces is delivering meaningful and generative AI for our patients, ensuring the safe use of this technology today."

The Pieces "working summary" is a 100-word distillation of a patient's course in the health system, despite the length of stay or complexity of care. The summary is generated in real-time by Pieces across a range of clinical disciplines as diverse as hospital medicine, child psychiatry, surgical subspecialties, multi-specialty ICUs and neonatal medicine. Pieces employs a combination of contextual modeling, collaborative and adversarial AI, human-in-the-loop supervision and automated clinical prompt engineering to achieve an extremely low rate of serious error.

An opportunity for AI systems operating in pediatric environments is adequately accounting for the differences in clinical presentation, physiology and treatment from widely varying age groups. In this deployment, Pieces was able to demonstrate successful clinical summarization across age ranges after extensive training and iteration.

"Working with Children's Health is an honor and privilege for Pieces," said Ruben Amarasingham, M.D., chief executive officer at Pieces. "Our work with Children's Health is an opportunity to craft an AI that matches their reputation as a national leader in pediatric health care."

About Pieces Technologies
Pieces Technologies, Inc. is a healthcare AI research and development firm that applies ensemble AI methods to support the work of healthcare teams. Pieces is cloud-based and specialized in applied clinical generative AI, adversarial and collaborative AI, predictive modeling, and physician-supervised machine learning to streamline clinician workflows and improve patient, financial and operational outcomes. For more information or to request a demo, visit www.piecestech.com.

SOURCE Pieces Technologies

Pieces Pioneers "Sculpted AI" for Health Systems using Amazon Bedrock

Pieces Technologies Achieves a Major Milestone: 1 Million Autonomously Written Inpatient Clinical Summaries

