Pieces Pioneers "Sculpted AI" for Health Systems using Amazon Bedrock

News provided by

Pieces Technologies

14 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pieces Technologies, Inc. (Pieces), a leading healthcare AI firm headquartered in Dallas, announced today it has fully incorporated the latest generative artificial intelligence (AI) services from Amazon Web Services (AWS) into its healthcare solutions supporting providers at the point of care. Pieces is producing "Sculpted AI"—AI technology tailored to health systems' specifications through a highly iterative, granular process down to the unit, clinical specialty, or physician level—using Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), and Amazon SageMaker Canvas. With this advancement, Pieces now offers its U.S. and global health system and clinical business partners rapid, on-demand application of AI within electronic health record (EHR) clinical workflows.

Continue Reading

Earlier this year, Pieces' state-of-the-art system was the first to autonomously draft over a million inpatient clinical summaries in real-world clinical environments, working with health systems like Houston Methodist, Children's Health System, Texas Health Resources, and Parkland Hospital & Health System. Last week it hit the two million mark. By leveraging Amazon Bedrock, Pieces now aims to maximize the cost-effectiveness of its AI outputs and utilize multiple LLMs to offer additional value and confidence to health systems. 

Pieces helps health care providers reduce time and cognitive effort performing redundant manual chart reviews, identifying discharge barriers and predicting patient discharge dates, and aligning care teams with auto-generated snapshots of a patient's current status, improving detection of critical care deterioration, and identifying social determinants of health in real-time. To maximize safety and promote rapid iteration in response to customer feedback, Pieces uses adversarial and collaborative AI, auto-prompt engineering, and human in-the-loop systems control. Uniquely combining advanced technology with clinical expertise, Pieces clinicians continuously test, refine, and verify data, algorithms, and results in real-world settings, for the most reliable results: Pieces has an industry-leading observed severe hallucination rate of less than 0.001%. Pieces contractually guarantees very low rates of severe hallucinations audited through its Pieces SafeRead program.

"Students of healthcare continuous improvement know that the foundational principle is rapid data driven iteration with teams on the ground. Pieces Sculpted AI brings our AI applications into that framework under extremely strict safety controls," said Ruben Amarasingham, MD, CEO of Pieces. "Leveraging AWS's generative AI services allows Pieces AI roll-outs to align with a unique Kaizen methodology and PDSA principles, rather than point in time AI implementations. This is critical for controlled, responsible AI deployment."

Leveraging AWS services and capabilities, a core principle of which is safety and security, Pieces is able to support healthcare systems in areas of high impact and ROI, such as length of stay management, clinical documentation, billing, provider communication, clinical handoffs and patient engagement, and rapid new use case development in close participation with the health system. Pieces Sculpted AI allows health systems to tailor solutions down to the unit, specialty or service level using the health system's change management principles with a high degree of human oversight and in rapid fashion.

"What is stunning about Pieces AI is the speed of iteration they can output. It is like having an AI agent customized specifically to your organization down to the unit level," says Dr. Nicholas S. Desai, MD, Chief Medical and Chief Quality Officer at Houston Methodist Sugar Land. "They have now deployed their work at scale across several major health systems, including ours, in every age group and clinical specialty with equal acclaim from doctors, nurses, care managers, and administrators. The impact of their work with AWS is evident. Big fan of both organizations."

Since its founding, Pieces has harnessed the power of AWS, driving innovative solutions and supporting major health systems across the U.S.

"There is major opportunity and need to harness generative AI at the point of care to derive better insights and reduce administrative burden on clinicians," said Dan Sheeran, General Manager of Healthcare and Life Sciences at AWS. "In particular, being able to integrate generative AI directly into EHR clinical workflows via Amazon Bedrock and Pieces' technology can provide meaningful value. Pieces' continued advancements demonstrate its culture of rapid innovation and responsible approach to AI for the benefit of both patients and clinicians."

About Pieces Technologies
Pieces Technologies, Inc. is a healthcare AI research and development firm that applies ensemble AI methods to support the work of healthcare teams. Pieces is cloud-based and specialized in applied clinical generative AI, adversarial and collaborative AI, predictive modeling, and physician-supervised machine learning to streamline clinician workflows and improve patient, financial and operational outcomes. Pieces was named a finalist in AWS's first Accelerator for Healthcare in 2021 and a participant in AWS's Health Equity Initiative. For more information or to request a demo, visit www.piecestech.com.

SOURCE Pieces Technologies

Also from this source

Pieces Technologies Achieves a Major Milestone: 1 Million Autonomously Written Inpatient Clinical Summaries

Pieces Technologies Achieves a Major Milestone: 1 Million Autonomously Written Inpatient Clinical Summaries

Pieces Technologies Inc., a healthcare AI firm based in Dallas, announced today that its enterprise AI software for hospitals, Pieces, has generated...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.