Pied à Terre Celebrates Global Launch of Its Revolutionary New Home Sharing Platform

The ceremony included famed keynote speakers, plans to donate a percentage of profits to charity and positive business projections

News provided by

Pied à Terre

14:40 ET

CHAMBORD CASTLE, France, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pied à Terre kicked off its global operations with an official launch ceremony celebrating the new home sharing platform's innovative take on the growing international business of hospitality and positioned the company as a powerful contribution to the high-end B&B market.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8346851-pied-a-terre-new-home-sharing-platform/

Ami Vitale announces the second edition of The World We Live In international photography contest.
Ami Vitale announces the second edition of The World We Live In international photography contest.
The photo of the three winners, 1st place, 2nd place and third place, along with the two honorable mentions and a photo of the official judge, Ami Vitale.
The photo of the three winners, 1st place, 2nd place and third place, along with the two honorable mentions and a photo of the official judge, Ami Vitale.
Céline Cousteau delivers Keynote Address "People and the Natural World: an Exploration of Connections"
Céline Cousteau delivers Keynote Address "People and the Natural World: an Exploration of Connections"
Official Judge Ami Vitale gives a speech regarding The World We Live In photography contest.
Official Judge Ami Vitale gives a speech regarding The World We Live In photography contest.
Liviere Galvan Hotels & Hospitality Director, presents the Pied à Terre Insignia Plate to Luis Asorey, property manager.
Liviere Galvan Hotels & Hospitality Director, presents the Pied à Terre Insignia Plate to Luis Asorey, property manager.
Ami Vitale announces the second edition of The World We Live In international photography contest. The photo of the three winners, 1st place, 2nd place and third place, along with the two honorable mentions and a photo of the official judge, Ami Vitale. Céline Cousteau delivers Keynote Address "People and the Natural World: an Exploration of Connections" Official Judge Ami Vitale gives a speech regarding The World We Live In photography contest. Liviere Galvan Hotels & Hospitality Director, presents the Pied à Terre Insignia Plate to Luis Asorey, property manager.

The event featured two extraordinary speakers: Ami Vitale, a celebrated National Geographic photographer and Nikon Ambassador, as well as Céline Cousteau, an explorer, filmmaker, philanthropic entrepreneur and granddaughter of the legendary Jacques Yves Cousteau.

They discussed the company's socially responsible spirit based on a unique mission to create a powerful international community of Hosts and Travelers. A community that, as ambassadors and citizens of the world, help to promote Pied à Terre's charge to create a better world through tolerance, art, humanity and ecological and cross-cultural values.

The first award ceremony for "The World We Live In," an international photography contest, sponsored by Pied à Terre, was presented by Vitale. The coveted first place prize went to Fabiola Cano of Costa Rica. Her haunting photograph of a refugee camp in Greece, captured the solitude and sorrow of people forced to flee the horrors of the Syrian war.

To conclude the event, President and chairman of the Board, Francisco de Paula León, personally thanked the ceremony's international participants and discussed the company's positive projection for the next 12 months and his goal to reach 21 countries. He made special note of Pied à Terre's pledge to invest a percentage of all future profits to promote ecological and cultural initiatives around the world. A promise that aligns with the spirit of the company.

For those interested in booking, visit the Pied à Terre website at https://www.piedaterre.world/ to choose a destination and connect with a host.

For more information about destinations, company philosophy and becoming a host, visit the website, subscribe to the list serve to receive exclusive offers and follow Pied à Terre on Instagram and facebook.

About Pied à Terre
Pied à Terre is an international community within a reservations platform focused on highlighting culture, art, local gastronomy, diversity and environmental care while generating travel experiences around the world. Our main goal is to build a unique relationship between hosts and travelers that enriches both of them and goes beyond just a lodging experience.

Media Contact:
Ariadna Pérez
aperez@piedaterre.world

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pied-a-terre-celebrates-global-launch-of-its-revolutionary-new-home-sharing-platform-300665110.html

SOURCE Pied à Terre

Also from this source

14:49 ET Pied à Terre celebra el lanzamiento global de su nueva plataforma...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Pied à Terre Celebrates Global Launch of Its Revolutionary New Home Sharing Platform

News provided by

Pied à Terre

14:40 ET