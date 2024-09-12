Pied Piper Foundation Joins CBTN Executive Council To Tackle Pediatric Brain Tumors

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Children's Brain Tumor Network (CBTN) announces the appointment of the Pied Piper Foundation to its Executive Council. This strategic partnership brings together CBTN expertise in childhood brain cancer research with the ability of the Pied Piper Foundation to fundraise and invest in vital pediatric research.

The Pied Piper Foundation was founded in July 2020 by Ava Johnson with the support of her parents, Mat and Ana Johnson, following Ava's diagnosis of an ependymoma, a type of central nervous system tumor. Inspired by their daughter's courage, the Johnsons work to drive progress toward cures for childhood brain tumors.

Together, we aspire to create a world where childhood cancer is no longer a fatal disease. - Mat Johnson, Pied Piper Foundation

"The Children's Brain Tumor Network is delighted to welcome Mat, Ana, and the Pied Piper Foundation to the CBTN Executive Council," expressed Gerri Trooskin, CBTN Director of Partnerships. "Their commitment to supporting preclinical projects for childhood cancer advancement is making a lasting impact on the lives of young patients and families facing a brain tumor diagnosis."

Mat Johnson's financial acumen and the focus of the Pied Piper Foundation on long-term research projects align with the CBTN mission to end childhood brain tumors. "Together, we aspire to create a world where childhood cancer is no longer a fatal disease," Johnson stated.

About Children's Brain Tumor Network (CBTN)

Children's Brain Tumor Network (CBTN) is a collaborative research enterprise created to ensure that no child suffers or dies from a brain tumor. The 35 international member institutions comprising CBTN have enrolled more than 7,000 study participants and more than 70,000 biospecimen samples to create the world's most comprehensive repository of childhood brain tumors. The CBTN suite of cloud-based informatics and analytics platforms enables researchers and clinicians to collaborate on behalf of children diagnosed with brain tumors in real time. To learn more, visit the cbtn.org.

