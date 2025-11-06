Piedmont Advantage Credit Union COO Sandy Milton earns Carolinas Credit Union Foundation's Lifetime Achievement Award

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Advantage Credit Union announced today that its Chief Operating Officer, Sandy Milton, has been selected as a 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient by the Carolinas Credit Union Foundation, recognizing more than four decades of extraordinary impact and leadership in the credit union movement.

Milton will accept the award on February 11, 2026, at the Foundation's Annual Awards Gala in Concord.

Piedmont Advantage Credit Union's Chief Operations Officer, Sandy Milton.

Milton's nomination was submitted by Piedmont Advantage President & CEO Dion Williams, who noted the generational influence of her work.

"For more than 40 years, Sandy has led with a rare blend of vision, innovation and pragmatism," Williams said. "She elevated member service, modernized operations, advanced digital transformation and mentored leaders who will carry the movement forward for years to come."

Milton, who was named COO in 2024 following 11 years of service to Piedmont Advantage, leads the credit union's service strategy, branch network, call center, eCommerce, business intelligence, administrative support and facilities. Her re-engineering of call center workflows dramatically improved service levels, cutting wait times in half and raising satisfaction scores while empowering employees with better tools and training.

She also led a strategic shift that aligned marketing and sales infrastructure and analytical capabilities, enabling business intelligence to directly inform campaigns, frontline guidance, sales enablement tools and enterprise performance tracking, resulting in stronger performance and deeper member relationships.

Milton said she is honored and humbled.

"The credit union movement has given me more purpose than I could have ever imagined," Milton said.

"I am grateful to have been part of work that improves financial lives, and strengthens the communities we call home. Serving alongside teammates who truly believe in people helping people has been the privilege of my career."

Milton's leadership has also shaped PACU's advancement of financial wellness tools and the initiative for front-line employees to earn certified financial counselor credentials, preserving the human touch while delivering operational modernization.

PACU also receives the Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Award.

In addition to Milton's recognition, the Carolinas Credit Union Foundation announced recently that PACU is the recipient of the 2025 Dora Maxwell Award for Social Responsibility and Community Service, honoring its efforts of "Helping Residents Overcome Financial Hardship" through its charity affiliate, the PACU Foundation, and annual Simply Service® days.

Formed in 2020, the PACU Foundation has raised and granted more than $100,000 to North Carolina charities that expand access to financial literacy, education and training, emergency assistance and basic needs, powered primarily by Piedmont Advantage employees.

Not long after the foundation was formed, each Columbus/Indigenous Peoples Day, while many institutions are closed, Piedmont Advantage employees are out volunteering at local nonprofits during Simply Service® Day.

"This recognition celebrates the cooperative model at its best. When we invest in belonging, communities we're privileged to serve win," Williams said.

About Piedmont Advantage Credit Union

Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., and founded in 1949 to meet the financial needs of Piedmont Aviation and Piedmont Airline employees, Piedmont Advantage Credit Union has grown to serve member-owners, who reside, work, worship, attend school or operate a business in one of the six counties it serves in North Carolina or who are employed by one of its many employer companies. These six counties are Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Mecklenburg and Rockingham. A not-for-profit, cooperative financial institution, Piedmont Advantage still has a strong presence in aviation with its six branches and 10 ATMs throughout the service region.

SOURCE Piedmont Advantage Credit Union