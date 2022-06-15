Piedmont and American South Fund Management Announce Newest Investment in Florida; $12.5 Million to Develop Workforce Housing

"The Preserve continues Piedmont's mission of providing quality housing to local communities," said Eric Conkright, Piedmont Private Equity. We will also be contributing over $600,000 for the construction of a new school and purchase of a fire truck as part of a comprehensive effort to uplift the community".

"The 240 units being added to the community through The Preserve at Flagler Beach is providing housing that is much needed by the community – quality housing that is affordable," said Deborah La Franchi, ASFM Managing Partner. "This development is perfectly aligned with ASFM's mission of providing quality affordable housing to families and individuals throughout the South."

Impact funds managed by ASFM target their impact investments into distressed communities of color within a 10-state footprint across the South. Since 2018, impact funds managed by ASFM have made 16 investments in Texas, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, Louisiana and Arkansas totalling $68 million and over $302 million of project costs to date.

"We are thrilled to expand our footprint in the South to the state of Florida," said David Alexander, ASFM Managing Partner. "Piedmont Private Equity and Portage Real Estate have proven to be excellent partners in achieving exactly the types of impacts within socio-economically disadvantaged areas that ASFM impact funds like to to make."

