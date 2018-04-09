Piedmont Announces Positive Initial Metallurgical Results and Sets Development Timeline

Piedmont has established a large land position in the historic lithium region of North Carolina, USA

Aggressive drilling continues to define high grade mineralisation supporting the completion of a maiden Mineral Resource by the end of Q2 2018

Piedmont has commenced an integrated Scoping Study with completion expected in Q3 2018

Initial spodumene flotation test work indicates spodumene concentrate grades exceeding 6.0% Li 2 O and less than 1.0% Fe 2 O 3

Baseline permitting work is underway and permit applications are on track for submittal in Q4 2018

The Scoping Study will highlight the positive economic implications of Piedmont's unique location, which are evident in benchmarking key capital and operating cost factors vs. select other hard rock lithium regions

Piedmont Lithium Limited ("Piedmont" or "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the development of the Company's 100% owned Piedmont Lithium Project ("Project") in the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt ("TSB") in North Carolina, United States. The Company remains on schedule to release a maiden Mineral Resource estimate in accordance with the JORC Code by the end of the 2nd Quarter 2018 and the integrated Scoping Study shortly thereafter.

Keith D. Phillips, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "The progress made over the past several months with land acquisition, drilling and metallurgical test work reinforces our view that the Piedmont Lithium Project will develop into a world class, low cost, integrated lithium operation, as formerly existed in North Carolina. The Company aims to develop the project on a phased approach using conventional technology, much of which was initially developed in our home region."

For further information, contact:





Keith D. Phillips Anastasios (Taso) Arima President & CEO Executive Director T: +1 973 809 0505 T: +1 347 899 1522 E: kphillips@piedmontlithium.com E: tarima@piedmontlithium.com

