Piedmont Healthcare Partners with PerfectServe to Standardize After-Hours Communications Across all Physician Practices

In addition to the consolidation and standardization of after-hours services, Piedmont's physicians use the platform to consult with each other using a mobile application for secure voice and text that supports both personal and hospital-provided devices.

"Piedmont Healthcare has experienced tremendous growth in recent years, serving more and more communities across Georgia," said Ryan Bowcut, Executive Director of Operations, Piedmont Healthcare. "Our partnership with PerfectServe supports this growth by uniting our physicians on a single CC&C platform. The technology is improving clinical response time, ensuring HIPAA-compliant communications, and achieving substantial cost savings by converting a variable expense to a lower, fixed cost." The phased deployment began in early 2018 and will include nearly 100 practice locations when completed later this year.

"Piedmont Healthcare chose PerfectServe's CC&C platform because of our proven ability to integrate and scale to the needs of large integrated networks," said Terry Edwards, President and CEO, PerfectServe. "Overcoming geographic and organizational boundaries with a cloud-based solution ensures that our partners can collaborate across the patient's entire healthcare ecosystem and succeed under evolving value-based care arrangements."

Physician Adoption a Deciding Factor

Since 2014 and prior to an enterprise partnership, one of Piedmont's busiest clinics, Piedmont Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, has relied on PerfectServe for voice and text messages. "We have seen a huge improvement in our communication processes," Bowcut said. "Before PerfectServe, nurses would call physicians' cell phones, but not know if they were contacting the right person – often in the middle of the night. We love how one phone number automatically routes calls and messages to the correct provider. Nurses call using PerfectServe without having to leave a callback number, which is a tremendous improvement. We also don't have a character restriction on messages. In the past, they would have had to type 'Need to talk about labs' and wait for a callback, rather than just sending the needed information all at once."

Piedmont Named a Luminary Client

Piedmont Healthcare also joined PerfectServe's Luminary Client Program. Luminary sites represent strategic alliances for the CC&C technology company to inspire strategy and innovation. Participation in the program is congruent with Piedmont's reputation for creating long-term relationships and strong community connections.

About Piedmont Healthcare

A private, not-for-profit organization serving nearly 2 million patients across Georgia, Piedmont is transforming healthcare, creating a destination known for the best clinicians and a one-of-a-kind experience that always puts patients first. Today, more than 110 years since it was founded, Piedmont is known as a leading health system in cancer care, treatment of heart disease and organ transplantation with 11 hospitals, 24 urgent care centers, 28 Piedmont QuickCare locations, 555 Piedmont Clinic physician practice locations and more than 1,800 Piedmont Clinic members. Our 22,000-plus employees dedicate themselves to making a positive difference in every life we touch and our commitment doesn't stop there. In FY 2017, Piedmont provided more than $215 million in uncompensated care community benefit programming in an effort to better the health and well-being of the people in the communities we serve. For more information, visit piedmont.org.

About PerfectServe®

PerfectServe is healthcare's most comprehensive and secure care team collaboration platform. The platform is unique in its ability to improve communication process accuracy and reliability via its proprietary Dynamic Intelligent Routing® capability, which automatically identifies and provides immediate connection to the right care team member for any given clinical situation at every moment in time. More than 400,000 clinicians in forward-looking organizations across the U.S. rely on PerfectServe to help them speed time to treatment, expedite care transitions, enhance the patient experience and reduce HIPAA compliance risk. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, with offices in Alpharetta, Georgia and Chicago, PerfectServe has helped clinicians provide better care since 2000. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook and subscribe to our blog.

