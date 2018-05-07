Piedmont Lithium Commences Trading On NASDAQ

Trading commenced in the U.S. on May 7, 2018 under the ticker symbol "PLLL". Each ADR represents 100 ordinary shares in the Company. The Company's ordinary shares will continue to trade on the Australian Stock Exchange under the symbol "PLL".

The SEC registration and Nasdaq listing process does not include any capital raising. Piedmont had a cash balance of approximately A$12.7 million as of March 31, 2018 and is fully-financed for its 2018 activities.

Keith D. Phillips, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"Nasdaq is one of the world's premier venues for growth companies, and we expect this listing will provide increased liquidity for current investors and will increase Piedmont's exposure to institutional and retail investors in the United States.

"The Nasdaq listing comes at an important time in our Company's evolution, with a maiden Mineral Resource expected next month and a Scoping Study planned for Q3 2018.

"We will now be launching aggressive investor outreach across the United States, anchored by presentations next week at the New York, Chicago and San Francisco Benchmark Minerals Intelligence events co-sponsored by Bloomberg and Deutsche Bank."

As previously announced, Mr. Jorge M. Beristain has joined the Board of Directors as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective with the Nasdaq listing, and Mr. Robert Behets has stepped down from his Non-Executive Director position.

Keith D. Phillips Anastasios (Taso) Arima President & CEO Executive Director T: +1 973 809 0505 T: +1 347 899 1522 E: kphillips@piedmontlithium.com E: tarima@piedmontlithium.com

PIEDMONT LITHIUM LIMITED +61 8 9322 6322 New York Office Registered Office 50 002 664 4953 +61 8 9322 6558 28 W 44th Street, Suite 810 Level 9, 28 The Esplanade www.piedmontlithium.com info@piedmontlithium.com NEW YORK NY 10036 PERTH WA 6000





