Piedmont Lithium Investor Webinar

NEW YORK, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Lithium Limited ("Piedmont" or "Company") (ASX: PLL; NASDAQ: PLLL) is pleased to advise that it will host an investor webinar on Tuesday June 19, 2018 at 11:00am AEST to discuss the maiden Mineral Resource estimate announced yesterday.

During the webinar, President & CEO Keith Phillips will discuss the details of the maiden Mineral Resource estimate. Investors are invited to send questions prior to the webinar to simon@nwrcommunications.com.au and they will be addressed during the webinar.