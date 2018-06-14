NEW YORK, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Lithium Limited ("Piedmont" or "Company") (ASX: PLL; NASDAQ: PLLL) is pleased to advise that it will host an investor webinar on Tuesday June 19, 2018 at 11:00am AEST to discuss the maiden Mineral Resource estimate announced yesterday.
During the webinar, President & CEO Keith Phillips will discuss the details of the maiden Mineral Resource estimate. Investors are invited to send questions prior to the webinar to simon@nwrcommunications.com.au and they will be addressed during the webinar.
Investors are advised to register prior to the Piedmont Lithium Investor Webinar at the link below:
https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5941387393955546625
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
A recording of the webinar will be made available shortly after the conclusion at the same link.
For further information, contact:
|
Keith D. Phillips
|
Anastasios (Taso) Arima
|
President & CEO
|
Executive Director
|
T: +1 973 809 0505
|
T: +1 347 899 1522
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/piedmont-lithium-investor-webinar-300666862.html
SOURCE Piedmont Lithium Limited
Share this article