Piedmont Lithium Investor Webinar

TUESDAY 19TH JUNE AT 11:00AM AEST

News provided by

Piedmont Lithium Limited

20:46 ET

NEW YORK, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Lithium Limited ("Piedmont" or "Company") (ASX: PLL; NASDAQ:   PLLL) is pleased to advise that it will host an investor webinar on Tuesday June 19, 2018 at 11:00am AEST to discuss the maiden Mineral Resource estimate announced yesterday.

During the webinar, President & CEO Keith Phillips will discuss the details of the maiden Mineral Resource estimate. Investors are invited to send questions prior to the webinar to simon@nwrcommunications.com.au and they will be addressed during the webinar.

Investors are advised to register prior to the Piedmont Lithium Investor Webinar at the link below:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5941387393955546625 

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

A recording of the webinar will be made available shortly after the conclusion at the same link.

For further information, contact:

Keith D. Phillips

Anastasios (Taso) Arima 

President & CEO   

Executive Director

T: +1 973 809 0505   

T: +1 347 899 1522

E: kphillips@piedmontlithium.com  

E: tarima@piedmontlithium.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/piedmont-lithium-investor-webinar-300666862.html

SOURCE Piedmont Lithium Limited

Also from this source

Jun 13, 2018, 19:53 ET Piedmont Lithium Announces Maiden Mineral Resource

Jun 06, 2018, 21:21 ET Phase 3 Drilling Completed With Further High Grade Mineralisation...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Piedmont Lithium Investor Webinar

News provided by

Piedmont Lithium Limited

20:46 ET