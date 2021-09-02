Piedmont Natural Gas connects customers to utility assistance; provides energy-saving tips

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With many customers across its three-state territory experiencing financial hardship and struggling to pay their energy bills, Piedmont Natural Gas continues to support customers, connect them with available assistance, and offer tools and programs – including flexible payment plans – to help manage their natural gas bills.

Assistance Programs

Piedmont is reaching out to customers who are past due through email and/or text with information about utility assistance administered by agencies in their local communities.

LIHEAP

This income-based program allows those earning below certain thresholds to qualify for federal energy bill assistance money through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) program. The qualifying income thresholds are based on factors that include household income and the number of people living in a home. To learn how to qualify and apply for LIHEAP funds in your state, visit:

Emergency Rental Assistance Program/HOPE 2.0

Emergency Rental Assistance Program (HOPE 2.0) dollars are again available to help eligible customers pay past-due rent and utility bills dating back to March 13, 2020. Eligible applicants may receive up to 12 months of rent assistance, which may include up to nine months of past-due rent. The program also covers essential utilities, up to a maximum amount.

Complete details about the HOPE Program are available at:

SC Stay Plus

SC Stay Plus is an emergency rental assistance program providing funds to help eligible residential renters pay up to 12 months of past-due rent and utility bills dating back to March 2020.

Homeowner Assistance Fund

The Homeowner Assistance Fund is a new federal program established for homeowners experiencing a financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020, as a result of COVID-19. Funds will help prevent homeowner mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures and loss of utility service. Homeowners with an income equal to or less than 150% of the area median (average) income may be eligible. Please note that some states may not yet be accepting applications. Learn more:

Assistance Agency Funds

Some customers may also qualify for assistance from various government and nonprofit programs for utility bills and other household expenses. 211.org is a free service to help customers find local community agencies that can help meet a wide range of needs, including utility bills, housing, food and other essentials, child and elder care, medical expenses and health counseling. Customers can learn about agencies that serve their area by dialing 211 or visiting 211.org.

In addition, Piedmont customers can learn more about how community agencies can help by visiting our website. Piedmont's Share the Warmth Round Up program is an energy-assistance program designed to help low-income individuals and families pay their monthly energy bills – regardless of the energy source used in the home. More information on how to apply for assistance from Share the Warmth funds or on how to enroll to contribute to the program is available at piedmontng.com/ShareTheWarmth.

Other assistance for managing utility bills and energy usage

Equal Payment Plan

Piedmont's Equal Payment Plan lets customers pay one predictable amount every month to better manage their budget. The amount is periodically reviewed and adjusted. Learn more about the Equal Payment Plan here.

Payment Arrangements

Payment arrangements give customers more flexibility to pay a past-due balance over a longer period. Customers can request a few extra days or restructure the past-due balance into a monthly payment plan. Customers should contact Piedmont Natural Gas at 800.752.7504 to discuss options available to them.

Energy-Saving Tools

Piedmont offers energy-saving programs, tips and guidance to help you manage higher energy bills that can result from increased energy use at piedmontng.com/EnergySavingTools.

