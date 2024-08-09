Piedmont Natural Gas monitoring areas impacted by Tropical Storm Debby, advises customers on flood-related equipment damage

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Tropical Storm Debby moves beyond the Carolinas, Piedmont Natural Gas is closely monitoring for damages caused by heavy rains and flooding. Piedmont crews will canvass flood-impacted areas to inspect natural gas meters for signs of submersion as conditions become safe and floodwaters recede.

"Piedmont is taking the necessary steps to make sure our customers can safely operate their natural gas equipment and appliances in the aftermath of Debby," said Adam Long, Piedmont Natural Gas chief operations officer.

"Flooded natural gas equipment and appliances can pose a hazard, which is why our crews will be inspecting equipment as quickly as it's safe to do so," Long said. "The safety of our customers and employees will always be our top priority."

Any natural gas meter believed to have been even partially submerged will be removed, and natural gas service to the home or business will be turned off. Customers whose natural gas service is turned off will be notified, and natural gas appliances in the home or business will need to be inspected for safe operation by a licensed contractor before service can be restored. Customers are advised that appliances may need to be replaced if an inspection finds they have been damaged by floodwaters and cannot operate safely.

Piedmont's safety webpage, available at piedmontng.com/severe-weather, offers comprehensive safety information, including the following tips for residents affected by flooding:

If water enters your home:

Do not attempt to disconnect or work on or around your natural gas meter.

Do not attempt to relight any of your natural gas appliances. Call Piedmont at 800.752.7504 so we can inspect your meter and your natural gas appliances for possible damage.

Do not attempt to clear flood debris from your natural gas meter or from any other natural gas appliance, including your water heater. Call Piedmont for an assessment.

Never use outdoor equipment indoors for cooking or heating. This includes natural gas grills, generators, etc.

If your natural gas appliances are damaged by water:

Natural gas appliances damaged by water may need to be replaced according to manufacturer guidelines and instructions.

When choosing a contractor for repair or replacement of your natural gas appliances, make sure the contractor is licensed, committed to safety and follows all manufacturer safety guidelines.

You can choose to work with Piedmont Natural Gas, one of our approved Gas Advantage Dealers, or any other licensed contractor to repair or replace damaged appliances.

View a list of Piedmont's Gas Advantage Dealers.

Note that unauthorized repairs can be unsafe and may void your warranty according to manufacturer guidelines.

Call your appliance manufacturer if you are unsure that the work being performed is an approved repair.

If you suspect a natural gas leak (natural gas smells like rotten eggs):

Leave the premises immediately.

Call Piedmont Natural Gas at 800.752.7504 or dial 911.

Call from a neighbor's house or from another location far from the smell of natural gas.

DO NOT use anything electrical that may create a spark; this includes cellphones.

DO NOT operate any light switches.

DO NOT light a match.

DO NOT attempt to locate the source of the leak.

DO NOT attempt to stop the leak.

DO NOT return to the area until Piedmont Natural Gas or the emergency services have declared the area safe.

DO NOT attempt to operate pipeline valves yourself. You may inadvertently cause more danger or additional damage.

DO NOT attempt to extinguish a natural gas fire.

Wind-related damage:

If you see or suspect damage to natural gas lines or facilities due to uprooted trees or wind-related damage, call Piedmont Natural Gas at 800.752.7504 or call 911.

Call 811 before you dig:

Call 811 to have your natural gas lines located and marked (for free) before you remove uprooted trees, rebuild storm-damaged structures or dig anywhere on your property.

Customers with immediate questions or concerns should call Piedmont Natural Gas at 800.752.7504.

Piedmont Natural Gas

Piedmont Natural Gas, a subsidiary of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), distributes natural gas to more than 1.2 million residential, commercial, industrial and power generation customers in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Piedmont Natural Gas earned the No. 1 spot in customer satisfaction with residential natural gas service in the South among large utilities, according to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study. More information: piedmontng.com. Follow Piedmont Natural Gas: Twitter, Facebook.

