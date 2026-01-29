Piedmont Natural Gas offers ways to manage energy usage and costs ahead of extended cold spell

Energy-saving tips, payment programs can help customers manage seasonal bills

Increased energy use due to colder weather is the main contributor to higher winter heating bills

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Carolinas experiencing an unusually long period of freezing weather and preparing for more, including possible accumulation of snow in some areas, heating systems are working harder. To help customers manage their energy usage and costs during these extended cold temperatures, Piedmont Natural Gas reminds customers about tips, resources and assistance programs.

Tips to save energy and money

Set your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting to help save. Installing a smart or programmable thermostat will reduce energy use while you are asleep or away.

Installing a smart or programmable thermostat will reduce energy use while you are asleep or away. Take advantage of sunny days. Leave drapes or blinds open during sunny winter days to allow the sun to warm the house. Close drapes and blinds at night to help insulate your home, as windows can allow heat to escape.

Leave drapes or blinds open during sunny winter days to allow the sun to warm the house. Close drapes and blinds at night to help insulate your home, as windows can allow heat to escape. Change air filters regularly. A dirty air filter makes a heating system work harder, which uses more energy.

A dirty air filter makes a heating system work harder, which uses more energy. Manage your water heating temperature. Set your water heater temperature to 120 degrees Fahrenheit or consider installing an on-demand or tankless water heater that only heats water when you need it.

Set your water heater temperature to 120 degrees Fahrenheit or consider installing an on-demand or tankless water heater that only heats water when you need it. Seal your home. One of the quickest energy-saving tasks you can do is caulk, seal and weatherstrip all seams, cracks and openings to the outside. This can save 10% to 20% on your heating and cooling bills.

One of the quickest energy-saving tasks you can do is caulk, seal and weatherstrip all seams, cracks and openings to the outside. This can save 10% to 20% on your heating and cooling bills. Set your ceiling fans to operate clockwise. Running your fans in a clockwise direction helps push warm air down.

Stay informed about your natural gas use

Piedmont offers several tools that can help customers identify ways to save energy and money:

Gas usage history: Customers can create or sign in to their online account to view their usage history by month to help them recognize usage trends and savings opportunities.

Energy Advisor: Customers can learn how energy efficient their home is and spot areas to improve, based on their home's personalized data.

Water heater, cooking and clothes dryer calculators: Customers can estimate the annual costs of their water-heating, cooking and clothes-drying energy use.

A video explaining the factors that contribute to customers' natural gas bills is available on Piedmont's website.

Level out monthly bills with the Equal Payment Plan (EPP) program

Piedmont's free EPP program helps customers manage their budgets by leveling out a customer's natural gas bills, allowing them to pay a predictable, equal monthly amount to help avoid billing surprises. Piedmont determines this payment by adding up a customer's annual natural gas usage and then dividing it into the same payment amount each month. Learn more about the EPP program here.

Financial assistance for customers

Share the Warmth provides funds to local agencies to assist families with their utility bills, no matter the source of energy they use. Contact information for approved assistance agencies across Piedmont's service area is available at piedmontng.com/ShareTheWarmth.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) provides assistance to pay for natural gas, electric and other energy sources customers use in their homes.

Piedmont says anyone in need can apply for this and other newly available programs to see if they qualify. For more information, go to piedmontng.com/AssistancePrograms. For detailed federal and state-specific information, go to piedmontng.com/WinterBills and click on your state.

Piedmont Natural Gas

Piedmont Natural Gas, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, distributes natural gas to more than 1.2 million residential, commercial, industrial and power generation customers in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. More information: piedmontng.com. Follow Piedmont Natural Gas: X, Facebook.

