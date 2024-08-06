Piedmont Natural Gas urges customers to prepare for flooding and severe storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Tropical Storm Debby approaches North Carolina, Piedmont Natural Gas is urging customers to follow a few simple steps to stay safe if their natural gas equipment or appliances are damaged or flooded due to severe weather.

"Keeping our communities safe is at the heart of what we do, and we want to make sure our customers know how to stay safe before, during and after this storm passes," said Adam Long, Piedmont Natural Gas chief operations officer. "Following any severe weather event, Piedmont will support its customers and deliver reliable, safe natural gas service."

In flooded areas, Piedmont crews will respond to affected neighborhoods to inspect natural gas meters for signs of submersion. Any meter believed to have been submerged will be removed and natural gas service will be turned off. Customers will be notified to have their natural gas appliances inspected for safe operation by Piedmont Natural Gas or another licensed contractor before service can be restored.

"Flooding is often the greatest risk to natural gas equipment and appliances after a storm. Knowing the signs to watch for and how to respond can help our customers and communities remain safe," Long said.

Piedmont's safety webpage, available at piedmontng.com/severe-weather, offers comprehensive safety information, including the following tips for residents affected by flooding:

Do not attempt to disconnect or work on or around your natural gas meter.

Do not attempt to relight any of your natural gas appliances. Call Piedmont at 800.752.7504 so we can inspect your meter and your natural gas appliances for possible damage.

Do not attempt to clear flood debris from your natural gas meter or from any other natural gas appliance, including your water heater.

Never use outdoor equipment indoors for cooking or heating. This includes natural gas grills, generators, etc.

If you smell the rotten egg odor of natural gas and suspect a leak, leave the premises immediately, and do not use a cellphone or anything electrical that can cause a spark inside your home.

Once outside and away from the smell of natural gas, use your cellphone or a neighbor's phone to call Piedmont Natural Gas at 800.752.7504 or dial 911.

If you suspect your meter or natural gas appliances have sustained water damage or if you suspect damage to natural gas lines due to uprooted trees and other wind-related damage, please call Piedmont at 800.752.7504.

Piedmont Natural Gas

Piedmont Natural Gas, a subsidiary of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), distributes natural gas to more than 1.2 million residential, commercial, industrial and power generation customers in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Piedmont Natural Gas earned the No. 1 spot in customer satisfaction with residential natural gas service in the South among large utilities, according to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study. More information: piedmontng.com. Follow Piedmont Natural Gas: Twitter, Facebook.

