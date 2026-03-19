Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta Named Official Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Provider of the Georgia High School Association

ATLANTA, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta is proud to announce a new partnership with the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), serving as the organization's Official Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Provider.

Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta

For more than 30 years, Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta has delivered expert, compassionate care to athletes across Georgia—helping them stay healthy, recover stronger, and return to the sports they love. With 25 locations and a team of more than 100 physicians and healthcare providers, the practice offers unmatched access and expertise for athletes, coaches, and families statewide.

"As the healthcare partner of GHSA, we are honored to support Georgia's student-athletes and the school communities that inspire them," said Michael Behr, MD, Medical Director of Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta. "Our goal is to keep athletes healthy and strong—both on and off the field—by combining world-class orthopedic care with outreach, education, and accessible resources that help them perform at their best."

Through this partnership, Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta and GHSA will collaborate on a variety of initiatives focused on athlete safety, education, and overall well-being. These efforts include a Sports Medicine and First Aid Educational Series for coaches and administrators, mentorship opportunities for students interested in sports medicine and athletic training careers, expanded access programs for athletes in rural and underserved communities, and educational resources for families centered on injury prevention and wellness.

"We are thrilled to welcome Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta as our Official Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Provider," said Tim Scott, Executive Director of GHSA. "Their long-standing commitment to the health and performance of Georgia's athletes aligns perfectly with our mission to promote safety, excellence, and opportunity in high school sports across the state."

Together, GHSA and Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta are committed to ensuring that student-athletes, coaches, and families have the education, access, and medical support they need to thrive—now and in the future.

About Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta

OrthoAtlanta is one of the largest physician-owned orthopedic and sports medicine practices in the Southeast providing an integrated approach to delivering musculoskeletal care. With more than 80 physicians serving in 25 offices, the practice provides the highest level of patient care for injuries or deformity of muscles, joints, bones, and spine. OrthoAtlanta offers convenient accessibility to a full range of musculoskeletal surgeons, specialists and patient services including on-site physical therapy, pain management care, five MRI imaging centers and workers' compensation coordination. OrthoAtlanta Surgery Centers in Austell and Fayetteville provide cost-effective, same-day surgical procedures in an accredited outpatient center. Comprehensive operative and nonoperative musculoskeletal care and expertise includes sports medicine, arthroscopic surgery, hip replacement, knee replacement, neck and spine surgery, elbow and shoulder surgery, hand and wrist surgery, foot and ankle surgery, physical medicine and rehabilitation, arthritis treatment, general orthopedics, work-related and acute orthopedic injuries.

Contact: Cindy Shepard 678-785-9332 or [email protected]

SOURCE Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta