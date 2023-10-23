Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta Opens First Location in Augusta Area

New location provides advanced arthritis care to Augusta area

EVANS, Ga., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta has opened a new location at 465 North Belair Road, Suite 3C in Evans.

The new office, which opened earlier this month, is located in Piedmont Augusta's Medical Building 3 on their Evans campus at the corner of North Belair Road and Towne Centre Drive. It is the first Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta location in the Augusta area.

Zachary Hurst, M.D. Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta

The location has opened with joint replacement specialist Zachary Hurst, M.D., initially. Additional specialists will be joining the location in the coming weeks.

Dr Hurst, who has a background as a mechanical engineer, is passionate about utilizing technology to improve patient outcomes and is excited to offer this to Evans and the surrounding community. Dr. Hurst utilizes a robotic platform to plan and execute his surgeries for total hip and total knee replacements. "Every patient is unique. We assess each patient's anatomy and plan implant size and position specific to them," said Hurst. When possible, joint preserving partial knee replacements are implemented instead, in order to preserve a patient's natural anatomy.

As the largest physician-owned practice in the southeast region, OrthoAtlanta in conjunction with Piedmont hospital, brings the latest in robotic assisted orthopedic technology to Evans and the surrounding community. Piedmont Hospital now has the newest version of the MAKO robot available, which brings this technology and it's benefits directly to patients undergoing joint replacement surgery at Piedmont Augusta.

"Being able to provide the best in care close to home is a service we are happy to provide," Dr. Hurst said. "There has long been a need for advanced care of knee and hip arthritis in the Augusta area population. With the help of Piedmont, we are happy to bring this advanced technology to the area," said Christopher Gibbs, Practice Administrator and lifetime resident of Augusta.

Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta is a great example of the many advancements in care Piedmont has brought to the community, according to Piedmont Augusta CEO Lily Henson, M.D.

"Our goal is to provide our patients with the highest level of patient-centered care," Dr. Henson said. "Having these doctors on our Evans campus is convenient for our patients, and the entire community will benefit from the expanded orthopedic services they offer."

Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta Evans serves existing patients and is accepting new patients with orthopedic and sports medicine needs ranging from sprains, strains and fractures, workers' compensation injuries, to the most complex total joint preservation, reconstruction or replacement.

To schedule an appointment, call 706-620-3635 or visit www.OrthoAtlanta.com.

About Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta

OrthoAtlanta is one of the largest physician-owned orthopedic and sports medicine practices in the Southeast providing an integrated approach to delivering musculoskeletal care. With more than 60 physicians serving in 21 offices, the practice provides the highest level of patient care for injuries or deformity of muscles, joints, bones, and spine. OrthoAtlanta offers convenient accessibility to a full range of musculoskeletal surgeons, specialists and patient services including on-site physical therapy, pain management care, six MRI imaging centers and workers' compensation coordination. OrthoAtlanta Surgery Centers in Austell and Fayetteville provide cost-effective, same day surgical procedures in an accredited outpatient center. Comprehensive operative and nonoperative musculoskeletal care and expertise includes sports medicine, arthroscopic surgery, hip replacement, knee replacement, neck and spine surgery, elbow and shoulder surgery, hand and wrist surgery, foot and ankle surgery, physical medicine and rehabilitation, arthritis treatment, general orthopedics, work-related and acute orthopedic injuries.

Contact: Cindy Shepard 678-785-9332 or [email protected]

SOURCE Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta