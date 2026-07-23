Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta Welcomes Dr. Marc Wahlquist

ATLANTA, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta is pleased to announce that Dr. Marc Wahlquist has joined the practice and sees patients at the organization's new Sugarloaf location in Duluth.

Dr. Wahlquist is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a subspecialty certification in sports medicine and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. He specializes in joint replacement procedures, including hip, knee, and shoulder replacements, and has extensive experience treating a wide range of orthopedic injuries and conditions.

In addition to joint replacement care, Dr. Wahlquist frequently evaluates and treats rotator cuff injuries, meniscus tears, carpal tunnel syndrome, and extremity fractures. He provides comprehensive inpatient and outpatient orthopedic evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment, helping patients restore mobility and return to the activities they enjoy most.

Dr. Wahlquist earned his bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, before attending the University of Illinois College of Medicine. He completed his internship and went on to complete a sports medicine and total joint replacement fellowship in Toledo, Ohio. Throughout his career, he has served in numerous leadership roles, including chair of orthopedic departments and trauma director for regional healthcare organizations and hospitals.

Dr. Wahlquist's passion for orthopedic medicine began during his first anatomy class at BYU, where he was inspired by the body's ability to function, heal, and recover. That inspiration has guided decades of patient care focused on improving quality of life through advanced orthopedic treatment.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Wahlquist to Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta," said Michael Ochal, Chief Executive Officer of Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta. "His extensive experience in joint replacement and sports medicine, combined with his commitment to patient-centered care, makes him an outstanding addition to our team and the communities we serve."

Dr. Wahlquist practices at the Sugarloaf office located at 6340 Sugarloaf Parkway, Suite 350, Duluth, GA 30097, providing convenient access to expert orthopedic care for patients throughout Gwinnett County and surrounding areas.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Wahlquist, please visit www.OrthoAtlanta.com or call 404-282-1484.

About Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta

OrthoAtlanta is one of the largest physician-owned orthopedic and sports medicine practices in the Southeast providing an integrated approach to delivering musculoskeletal care. With more than 80 physicians serving in 27 offices, the practice provides the highest level of patient care for injuries or deformity of muscles, joints, bones, and spine. OrthoAtlanta offers convenient accessibility to a full range of musculoskeletal surgeons, specialists and patient services including on-site physical therapy, pain management care, five MRI imaging centers and workers' compensation coordination. OrthoAtlanta Surgery Centers in Austell and Fayetteville provide cost-effective, same day surgical procedures in an accredited outpatient center. Comprehensive operative and nonoperative musculoskeletal care and expertise includes sports medicine, arthroscopic surgery, hip replacement, knee replacement, neck and spine surgery, elbow and shoulder surgery, hand and wrist surgery, foot and ankle surgery, physical medicine and rehabilitation, arthritis treatment, general orthopedics, work-related and acute orthopedic injuries.

Contact: Cindy Shepard, 678-785-9332 or [email protected]

SOURCE Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta