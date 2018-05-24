Piehole.TV Says That Mobility Will Rule Video in 2018

Video is set to take over the digital landscape in 2018 with an estimated 74% of Internet traffic taken by video according to Priscilla Kennedy, founder and CEO of Piehole.tv, a video production company. In a recent workshop, Piehole.tv reported that its research within the industry has proven that mobile video will dominate, but that companies are still not considering it seriously enough when content planning and contemplating video production. Kennedy says that the research revealed that a fully-fledged marketing strategy needs to include content if it is to be successful: "How video is consumed is crucial and as mobility starts to truly dominate, companies need to realise that it is fast-becoming the device of choice when accessing video."

"It's become apparent from consumer studies that people are watching more content on-the-go, so companies need to make it easier to consume video and ensure it is correctly configured. The studies also show that it's important to plan a content calendar and ad rollouts. It was clear that technical aspects such as formatting for vertical phone screens; simplifying the message; making videos shorter and able to be played in silence, must be considered. It basically requires smart use of typography and visuals," says Kennedy.

If the video is monetized, Kennedy says that studies have proven that a call-to-action or method of retargeting viewers is critical: "Those who watched a certain percentage are targets and you don't want to lose the opportunity to convert them while they are still using their device. There are other options such as working in silent or near-silent conditions, being easy to follow, getting-to-the-point and engaging designs."

Facebook's creative guideline changes are proof of the importance of mobile design. By recommending a 1:1 video format, completion rates of cropped clips increased by 67 percent. In addition, Buffer, reported that square-shaped videos take up 78 percent more space in a Facebook News Feed, giving content a better chance to get noticed: "Understanding video in the mobile space is vital. Netflix and Amazon kick-started the popular trend, underpinning the importance of featuring video in a content strategy. Facebook also responded with Facebook Watch, addressing the popularity of social viewing."

Kennedy says that Piehole.tv has established through its research and consumer studies that building a community is important to brands: "To ignore the impact of video on a mobile device is too risky. From inception, videos bring advantages to SEO rankings and if you consider that research states that a human's attention span is shorter than a goldfish, it is clear impactful mobile videos have a great future."

SOURCE Piehole.TV