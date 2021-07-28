Piemonte Holding announces agreement to purchase Globo's data center in Rio de Janeiro

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The financial group Piemonte Holding, Globo Comunicação e Participações and Drammen Elea Digital, Piemonte's data center holding company, announced this Wednesday (28) that they have signed a sale and purchase agreement concerning Globo's data center located near the Olympic Complex, in the west zone of Rio de Janeiro metro area. Before closing, the deal must be cleared by the Brazilian Antitrust Authority (CADE) and pass through documental execution.

With the new acquisition, Elea Digital data center ecosystem will grow its IT power capacity by 25%, reaching an excess of 10 MW. In addition to Porto Alegre, Curitiba, São Paulo and Brasília, Rio de Janeiro now becomes part of Elea Digital's data center federation, which is unparalleled in Brazil in terms of differentiated footprint and connectivity potential.

"We couldn't choose a better moment to announce this partnership with Globo as the Tokyo Olympics have started. In 2016, concurrently with the Rio Olympics, Globo invested in a state-of-the-art digital infrastructure, a Tier III data center designed to connect Rio de Janeiro to the world and that we consider as a valuable Olympic legacy both for Rio and Brazil. After closing the transaction, Piemonte Holding will be able to continue investing in this data center, expanding its facilities, power and connectivity", said Alessandro Lombardi, CEO of Piemonte Holding.

Deal value will not be disclosed by the parties. The agreement, in addition to the sale and purchase, includes a long-term colocation contract between Elea Digital and Globo.

About Piemonte Holding

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Piemonte Holding is a financial group founded in 2012 and focused to invest in the digitalization of the economy. Piemonte shares its excellence and ethical values in any deals and investments, using state-of-the-art competences to manage and administrate large scale projects, dedicated to technological innovation and economic development.

Since 2019, Piemonte has invested in the Elea Digital Project, a data center holding company which is already one of the core digital infrastructure projects in Latin America.

About Elea Digital

Elea Digital, controlled by Piemonte Holding, is a data center ecosystem focused on developing Brazil's digital infrastructure. Its core services are colocation and cross-connectivity. With more than 10MW installed, Elea's data centers are located in Porto Alegre (RS), Curitiba (PR), São Paulo (SP), Brasília (DF) and, now, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ).

About Globo

Largest media company in Latin America, Globo brings together open TV and pay TV channels, as well as digital products and services. Its linear channels are broadcast to over 100 million people every day in Brazil. And, thanks to its broad network of partnerships throughout the country, it manages to be local, regional and national at the same time. In 2018 Globo began its technology-based transformation journey to become a media tech company focused on the end consumer. It offers a comprehensive experience to the users, combining the ability to produce high-quality content with technological expertise, to be distributed across many platforms, such as Globo TV (open TV); 26 pay TV channels; Globoplay (streaming); its digital journalism websites such as G1; sports with GE.globe; and Gshow entertainment, among others.

