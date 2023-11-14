Pieology Introduces a Delectable Dessert Pizza Made with Nutella®

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pieology, the renowned fast-casual personal pizzeria, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest culinary masterpiece: the Dessert Pizza made with Nutella®. Set to tantalize taste buds starting Nov. 14, this sweet treat is a testament to Pieology's commitment to innovation and its dedication to offering customers unique and delightful dining experiences.

Pieology Nutella® Dessert Pizza
Pieology Nutella® Dessert Pizza

Pieology is the first fast-casual brand to officially partner with Nutella®, the world's favorite hazelnut spread, to create a Dessert Pizza. This collaboration is set to roll out in all Pieology locations system-wide, ensuring that fans across the nation can indulge in this delightful dessert.

The Dessert Pizza is crafted with a 7" hand-stretched, house-made dough, laying the foundation for a symphony of flavors. A drizzle of sweetened condensed milk sets the stage for the star ingredient: a generous drizzle of Nutella® Hazelnut Chocolate. The result is a harmonious blend of sweetness and richness, with the creamy texture of Nutella® complementing the soft, chewy crust.

Shawn Thompson, CEO of Pieology expressed his excitement about the launch: "At Pieology, we are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the realm of pizza. Our collaboration with Nutella® is a testament to our commitment to innovation and our desire to offer our customers something truly special. We believe it will satisfy sweet cravings and create memorable dining moments for our guests."

With the addition of the Dessert Pizza made with Nutella®, Pieology reaffirms its position as a leader always looking for fresh and exciting ways to delight its customers.

Customers are encouraged to visit their nearest Pieology location to experience this sweet sensation firsthand.

For more information about Pieology and its menu offerings, please visit pieology.com.

About Pieology
Pieology is a leading fast-casual pizza franchise specializing in 'craft your own' personal pizzas with a wide range of crusts, sauces, and toppings. Pieology consistently elevates its menu; and with each hand-crafted pizza, you'll taste our dedication to quality and innovation—all made with love.

