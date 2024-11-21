Pieper Veterinary Partners with Norwichtown Veterinary Hospital in Norwich, CT

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pieper Veterinary, a leading network of primary, specialty, and emergency veterinary hospitals in the Northeast, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with Norwichtown Veterinary Hospital—a respected practice known for its excellence in both small and large animal care. This collaboration brings together two outstanding teams, enhancing service offerings, resource sharing, and a mutual dedication to exceptional veterinary care throughout Connecticut.

Norwichtown Veterinary Hospital, purchased by Dr. Geoffrey Satterfield in August 2016, has grown from a small animal and exotic practice into a comprehensive mixed-animal practice, providing care for both small and large animals, including after-hours emergency services for the community. Dr. Satterfield, a U.S. Marine veteran, has built the hospital on a foundation of compassionate and accessible care, while earning a trusted reputation and supporting its continued growth.

"I chose to partner with Pieper Veterinary because of their exceptional expertise in advanced medicine and their collaborative approach to patient care," says Dr. Satterfield. "This partnership reflects my passion for elevating the standards of veterinary medicine and ensuring the best possible outcomes for pets and their families."

"We're excited to partner with a hospital as deeply committed to its community as Norwichtown Veterinary Hospital," says Ben Olson, DVM, DACVIM (Neurology), and Chief Medical Officer at Pieper Veterinary. "Dr. Satterfield and his team have established a remarkable practice that aligns seamlessly with our values. Together, we look forward to offering even greater support to pet owners across Connecticut."

This partnership opens an exciting chapter for both Pieper Veterinary and Norwichtown Veterinary Hospital as they unite to provide state-of-the-art veterinary care to the Norwich area. Clients can look forward to a continued focus on personalized service, compassionate care, and expanded resources to support their pets' health and well-being.

