Pier Announces Indiegogo Campaign to Compete Against Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn to Fight Censored Posts and Misinformation Labels

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent report*, 54% of the world's population are using social media. That's 4.48 billion people. Users are increasingly unhappy with the current offerings for one reason or another.

Social Media. Your Way. Personal and Business Profiles In One

Many are disappointed with unfair censorship, and unevenly applied rules that frustrate users, who in many cases, do not even know what they did wrong. The world needs a competitor in the social media space as lawmakers are increasingly concerned about big tech monopolies** that they believe are using their power to eliminate or severely cripple competition.

Pier aims to be so much more than a "free speech" platform. They will not have misinformation or fact checkers on posts that might be someone's opinion, but Pier knows that to attract users, the app itself must have innovations that users crave while offering customers options to protect their privacy and online information. The user options Pier feels will separate them from all other apps is having an all-in-one platform. The app will allow you to control your personal profile, your career profile, and as a business owner, it will be a breeze to create and control a business profile. In addition, hearkening back to the days of Myspace, users will once again be able to customize the look and feel of their profiles. Pier will add groups with optional paid memberships to allow flexibility for those who wish to charge for content.

Pier is just getting started, and influencers, business owners and entrepreneurs will love the tools that are currently in development at Pier.

To learn more or become a backer of Pier, visit https://pierapp.com/kickstart/ for more information. Pier Inc: Pier is a new competitor in the social media space. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Delaware, the company specializes in developing an app with privacy solutions that meet business and consumer needs.



