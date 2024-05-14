Pier Party Transforms Fisherman's Wharf into Vibrant Musical Hub with 20 Free Concerts Over 5 Months

All-Female Led Zeppelin Tribute Band Kicks Off Memorial Day Weekend Celebrations

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fisherman's Wharf Community Benefit District (FWCBD) is making waves this summer with the highly anticipated return of "Pier Party at the Wharf," the celebrated concert series that transforms the heart of San Francisco's iconic Fisherman's Wharf into a vibrant musical hub.

Running on Saturdays from 3-7 PM until the end of October, this concert series kicks off Memorial Day Weekend on May 25, 2024, at 2820 Taylor Street. See information about the entire series at: pierpartysf.com .

Taking the lead on opening day is Zepparella, an all-female Led Zeppelin tribute band featuring vocalist Anna Kristina, guitarist Gretchen Menn, bassist Holly West, and drummer Clementine. Formed in 2004, these ladies from San Francisco have Zeppelin down and will perform live on stage at the renowned Crab Wheel Plaza. Zepparella's YouTube video of " When the Levee Breaks " has more than 23 million views.

The free entertainment doesn't stop there. Every Saturday until the end of October will bring a vibrant musical experience to Fisherman's Wharf, with a lineup of artists featuring 40 musical acts, such as Rolling Stones cover band The Unauthorized Rolling Stones, upbeat jazz, soul, and R&B group Baycoin Beats, and Jazz Mafia, performing upbeat jazz and funk. Other artists include The Sun Kings, The Fell Swoop, Big Blu Soul Revue, Collectivity, and the Carlos Xavier Salsa Band.

The series will feature a bigger and better stage, a Pier Party bar serving ready-to-drink premium craft cocktails, plenty of bistro-style seating, dancing, and dozens of retailers and restaurants to explore, all against the breathtaking backdrop of the waterfront and the bustling energy of Jefferson Street.

In 2023, the series drew tens of thousands of attendees over the summer, activating the Taylor Street area and the public plaza beneath the world-famous Crab Wheel sign.

"The Port looks forward to another exciting Pier Party concert series and to our ongoing collaboration with our tenants and with the Fisherman's Wharf Community Benefit District to advance our work building a clean, safe, and vibrant waterfront," said Port Executive Director Elaine Forbes.

The Fisherman's Wharf Community Benefit District is a non-profit organization founded in 2005 that works to promote, maintain, and advance Fisherman's Wharf as a world-class destination.

