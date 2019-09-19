Pier59 Studios Bans NY Models and LA Models For Violations of the Model's Bill of Rights

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Federico Pignatelli, founder of the Model's Bill of Rights, announces today that NY Models and LA Models will both be banned with immediate effect from his facility, Pier59 Studios, following his determination that NY Models and LA Models are acting in violation of the Model's Bill of Rights in various instances. The agencies will join other banned companies including Wilhelmina, Nomad, Major and The Syndical Models Miami.

"Our objective with the Model's Bill of Rights is to ensure that all models are working in environments where they are safe, paid in a timely manner, free from legal pressures, harassment, and other business violations that unfortunately are all too common within the Fashion industry," states Pignatelli.

"As the owner of The INDUSTRY Model Mgmt, I witnessed what many models had to go through prior to joining our team. As the founder of Pier59 Studios, I find myself in a position where I can be a catalyst for change through education, support, and banning certain agencies that I believe are not in compliance."

"Young models need to feel educated, empowered and confident to be in control of their career," Pignatelli comments. "We offer comprehensive education programs and assistance at The Industry Model Management to make a difference in the business, but until the rest of the industry starts following our example, we may see little change," Pignatelli concluded.

The news comes on the coattails of the release of Pignatelli's Studio Safety Report, showing that several major photo studios across New York City have been operating "under non legal occupancy" or partially non legal for years. This puts the models at high risk while shooting in dangerous and non-insurable environments, leaving them completely at risk in the event of an accident. Journalists including The New York Post, CityBizList, and The Daily Front Row, all reported on this news ahead of New York Fashion Week.

For more information on the Model's Bill of Rights, please visit www.theindustrymodelmgmt.com. To learn more on Pier59 Studios and how to book the space, please visit www.pier59studios.com.

About The Industry Model Management

The Industry Model Management is a high-end women's boutique Agency, headquartered in the Iconic Pier59 Studios at Chelsea Piers in NYC in addition to offices in LA and Miami. Its focus is on discovering new talent and managing each individual to cultivate a successful and long-term career. In maintaining a very select roster, The Industry Model Management is able to offer a personalized level of service to each and every model we represent. The Industry Model Management is also on the forefront of changing the way Models are being paid. Payments are made regularly in no more than 60 days from invoice of completed work, regardless if clients have paid or not.

Owned by Federico Pignatelli, The Industry Model Management is part of the Art & Fashion Group Company which includes the World largest single Studio complex, Pier59 Studios, which boasts the highest caliber of international fashion and advertising clients in the world. With the ability to call on strong and distinctive relationships within the fashion community, The Industry Model Management has an exceptional edge over other model and talent agencies. With our in-house access to the Pier59 Studio Group's state of the art digital, production and studio teams we are able to develop in a unique way talent by creating content that looks to the future of video and social media branding. The Industry Model Management is an Agency that aspires to never cease to motivate and energize both its Agents and Models alike.

About Pier59 Studios

Founded in 1995 by Federico Pignatelli and his Art and Fashion Group Corporation, Pier59 Studios is a 110,000 square-foot premier photography and multimedia studio located at Chelsea Piers in New York City. As the largest photography facility and multimedia single Studio complex in the World, with over 2500 advertising campaigns produced yearly, the space is equipped with state of the art technology, including AR and VR, to accommodate any needs of video-photographers, designers, advertising agencies and television and film production companies. Pier59 Studios features eleven column-free studio spaces, including a 6,500 square-foot sound stage constructed for live performances, special events, video and commercial projects. Nine studios are naturally lit and contain retractable walls to allow for unparalleled space modularity in Manhattan.

For more information please visit www.pier59studios.com .

