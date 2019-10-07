PIER59 STUDIOS Commits to Being Plastic Free by January 1st 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading photography and multimedia studio complex, PIER59 STUDIOS announces today that the entire 110,000 square-foot facility will be entirely plastic free and using only biodegradable plastic trash bags by January 1st 2020. These regulations will include banning plastics from all outside vendors including caterers. The news comes on the coattails of an environmentally-charged month of activism across the globe, and following founder Federico Pignatelli della Leonessa's invitation to Greta Thunberg, teen environmentalist and an inspirational force of change.

Considered one of the most resource-dependent industries, there has been much controversy over the extent of the fashion industry's carbon footprint. In fact, according to a recent article in the New York Times: "More than 8 percent of the global greenhouse-gas emissions are produced by the apparel and footwear industries." Pignatelli della Leonessa stated, "This definitely must change, and it is my commitment to do our part in achieving the goal."

"The fashion industry is known for its innovation and creativity, but when it comes to our role in protecting the environment we are shamefully lacking," He continues. "We simply must start making meaningful change, or it will not matter how beautiful the garments, the models or photoshoots are – there will be not a livable world left to enjoy them. This is the only planet-home we have, and we must be better caretakers, not only for society today, but very much for our future generations. That is why I just founded the "Ourplanethome.com" organization that has as a goal to galvanize the Fashion Industry for change in contributing to a sustainable World."

"It is imperative to me that PIER59 STUDIOS and all its divisions and subsidiaries, including The INDUSTRY Model Mgmt, become plastic-free by the end of the year. We have always led by example in our fields and we will continue to do so as we offer environmentally sustainable options for our clients, our guests, and our employees," Pignatelli della Leonessa concluded.

No stranger to standing up for causes that he believes in, Pignatelli della Leonessa is also known for his work surrounding the Model's Bill of Rights . As part of that initiative, he recently released the Studio Safety " report which details that 70% major photo studios space are in violations of use as Studios across New York City area, making them uninsurable and posing great risk for models, clients, crews and other occupants.

PIER59 STUDIOS currently hosts thousands of shoots annually, and is the official location for New York Fashion Week: Men's, along with several shows during New York Fashion Week. With offices in New York City, Los Angeles and Miami, The INDUSTRY Model Mgmt currently represents over 300 models.

About The INDUSTRY Model Mgmt

The INDUSTRY Model Mgmt is a high-end women's boutique Agency, headquartered in the Iconic PIER59 STUDIOS at Chelsea Piers in NYC in addition to offices in LA and Miami. Its focus is on discovering new talent and managing each individual to cultivate a successful and long-term career. In maintaining a very select roster, The INDUSTRY Model Mgmt is able to offer a personalized level of service to each and every model we represent. The INDUSTRY Model Mgmt is also on the forefront of changing the way Models are being paid. Payments are made regularly in no more than 60 days from invoice of completed work, regardless if clients have paid or not.

Owned by Federico Pignatelli, The INDUSTRY Model Mgmt is part of the Art & Fashion Group Company which includes the World largest single Studio complex, PIER59 STUDIOS, which boasts the highest caliber of international fashion and advertising clients in the world. With the ability to call on strong and distinctive relationships within the fashion community, The INDUSTRY Model Mgmt has an exceptional edge over other model and talent agencies. With our in-house access to the Pier59 Studio Group's state of the art digital, production and studio teams we are able to develop in a unique way talent by creating content that looks to the future of video and social media branding. The INDUSTRY Model Mgmt is an Agency that aspires to never cease to motivate and energize both its Agents and Models alike.

About PIER59 STUDIOS

Founded in 1995 by Federico Pignatelli and his Art and Fashion Group Corporation, PIER59 STUDIOS is a 110,000 square-foot premier photography and multimedia studio located at Chelsea Piers in New York City. As the largest photography facility and multimedia single Studio complex in the World, with over 2500 advertising campaigns produced yearly, the space is equipped with state of the art technology, including AR and VR, to accommodate any needs of video-photographers, designers, advertising agencies and television and film production companies. PIER59 STUDIOS features eleven column-free studio spaces, including a 6,500 square-foot sound stage constructed for live performances, special events, video and commercial projects. Nine studios are naturally lit and contain retractable walls to allow for unparalleled space modularity in Manhattan.

